Ascentage Pharma Reports Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results and Business Updates

Revenue in 2024 increased 342% year-over-year to US$134.3 million (RMB980.7 million), attributable in part to Takeda’s option payment and strong sales growth of olverembatinib

Sales of olverembatinib in China in 2024 increased 52% year-over-year to US$33.0 million

Completion of U.S. initial public offering on Nasdaq in January 2025, resulting in US$132.5 million in net proceeds

Lisaftoclax accepted for New Drug Application (NDA) review with Priority Review designation in China

Ten registrational trials in progress, including two cleared by FDA

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SUZHOU, China, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentage Pharma Group International (Ascentage Pharma) (NASDAQ: AAPG; HKEX: 6855) (referred hereinto as “Ascentage Pharma,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a global, integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address global unmet medical needs primarily in hematological malignancies, today reported its unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, and provided updates on key clinical and commercial developments.

Dr. Dajun Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ascentage Pharma, said, “As we reflect on our achievements in 2024, I am delighted to report that Ascentage Pharma has made remarkable strides in advancing our mission to deliver innovative therapies to patients worldwide. The commercialization of olverembatinib in China has gained significant traction in 2024 and is poised for growth in 2025 as all approved indications of olverembatinib are now covered under China’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL), markedly enhancing affordability and accessibility for patients across China.”

He continued, “Our momentum continued with the advancement of lisaftoclax. In November 2024, the New Drug Application (NDA) for lisaftoclax for the treatment of relapsed and/or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (R/R CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) was accepted by the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) with Priority Review designation. This acceptance marks a pivotal step toward bringing this novel therapy to patients in need.”

“Our clinical development programs also achieved significant progress over the past year. In February 2024, olverembatinib received clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a global registrational Phase III clinical trial (POLARIS-2), for patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in Chronic Phase (CML-CP) with or without T315I mutation who have previously failed tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment. In 2024, we also received clearance to commence two registrational Phase III clinical trials for APG-2449, a focal adhesion kinase (FAK), third generation anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) and receptor tyrosine kinase C-ros oncogene 1 (ROS1) inhibitor, for treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). At the moment, we are conducting ten global registrational trials, including two that were cleared by the FDA, for our three late-stage products, olverembatinib, lisaftoclax and APG-2449. These milestones highlight our commitment to addressing unmet medical needs through rigorous clinical innovation.”

“We believe Ascentage Pharma is on a transformative path to becoming a global leader in oncology innovation. The commercialization of olverembatinib in China, the progress of lisaftoclax, the continued development of our other clinical-stage small molecule drug assets, and our strategic agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG (Takeda) reflect the strength of our pipeline and our ability to execute on our goals. In 2025, we remain focused on accelerating the development and delivery of life-changing therapies, expanding our global footprint, and creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

Key Business and Pipeline Updates

Olverembatinib (HQP1351), a novel, next-generation TKI and the first third-generation BCR-ABL1 TKI, has been approved in China for treatment of patients with CML-CP or Chronic Myeloid Leukemia in Accelerated Phase (CML-AP) with T315I mutations and CML-CP that is resistant and/or intolerant to first and second-generation TKIs.

Commercial progress

Revenue from sales of olverembatinib in China was US$33.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to US$21.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented an increase of US$11.1 million, or 52%. As of December 31, 2024, the number of direct-to-pharmacy (DTP) pharmacies and hospitals where olverembatinib is on formulary reached 734. In particular, the number of hospitals where olverembatinib is on formulary increased 86% compared to December 31, 2023.



In November 2024, a new indication – adult patients with CML-CP resistant and/or intolerant of first-and second-generation TKIs – for olverembatinib was included in China’s NRDL through the simplified contract renewal procedure. Concurrently, the contracts for indications of olverembatinib which has been included China’s NRDL since 2022 were renewed successfully. The current indications of olverembatnib eligible for reimbursement includes adult patients with CML-CP or CML-AP with T315I mutation, and adult patients with CML-CP that are resistant and/or intolerant of first-and second-generation TKIs.



Clinical progress

After receiving clearance from the CDE of China’s NMPA in May 2024, we commenced enrollment in a registrational Phase III clinical trial of olverembatinib for the treatment of patients with succinate dehydrogenase (SDH)-deficient gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have failed prior systemic treatment (POLARIS-3).



After receiving clearance from the FDA in February 2024, we commenced enrollment in a registrational Phase III clinical trial of olverembatinib for previously treated CML-CP patients, both with and without T315I mutation (POLARIS-2).



We continue enrollment in a registrational Phase III clinical trial of olverembatinib in combination with chemotherapy versus imatinib in combination with chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive ALL (Ph+ ALL) (POLARIS-1).



We obtained Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for olverembatinib in March 2025 from the CDE of China’s NMPA for combination with low-intensity chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of newly-diagnosed patients with Ph+ ALL.



Anticipated progress

We plan to seek clearance from the FDA to initiate a registrational Phase III clinical trial in newly diagnosed Ph+ ALL patients.



Lisaftoclax (APG-2575) is a novel, oral Bcl-2 inhibitor developed to treat a variety of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors by selectively blocking Bcl-2 to restore the normal apoptosis process in cancer cells.

Regulatory progress

NDA for lisaftoclax monotherapy for the treatment of R/R CLL or small SLL was accepted with Priority Review designation by the CDE of China’s NMPA in November 2024.



Clinical progress

After lisaftoclax received initial clearance by the CDE of China’s NMPA in May 2024, we commenced enrollment of patients in a global, multicenter, registrational Phase III clinical trial of lisaftoclax in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of patients who are newly diagnosed with higher risk (HR) myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) (GLORA-4).



We continue enrollment in a global registrational Phase III clinical trial of lisaftoclax for the treatment of newly diagnosed old or unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (GLORA-3).



We continue enrollment in a global registrational Phase III clinical trial to evaluate lisaftoclax in combination with the BTK inhibitor acalabrutinib, versus immunochemotherapy in treatment-naïve patients with CLL/SLL (GLORA-2) to validate a fixed duration of combination regimen as a first-line treatment.



We continue enrollment in a global registrational Phase III clinical trial of lisaftoclax in combination with BTK inhibitors in patients with CLL/SLL previously treated with BTK inhibitors (GLORA).



We continue Phase 1b/2 clinical trials of lisaftoclax in combination therapies for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM) in China and the United States.



Anticipated progress

We plan to seek clearance from the FDA to initiate a registrational Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients who are newly diagnosed with HR MDS.



APG-2449 is a novel, orally active, small-molecule FAK, the third generation of ALK and receptor tyrosine kinase ROS1 triple ligase TKI.

Clinical progress

APG-2449 was cleared by the CDE of NMPA in October 2024 to initiate two registrational Phase III clinical trials to evaluate APG-2449 in patients with NSCLC who are either resistant to or intolerant of second-generation ALK TKIs or treatment-naïve patients with ALK-positive advanced or locally advanced NSCLC.



Business Updates

We entered into an exclusive option agreement in June 2024 with Takeda (Exclusive Option Agreement), pursuant to which Ascentage Pharma granted Takeda an exclusive option to enter into an exclusive license for olverembatinib. If exercised, the Exclusive Option Agreement would allow Takeda to license global rights to develop and commercialize olverembatinib in all territories outside of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Russia.



We received a US$100 million intellectual property income and option payment from Takeda in July 2024 under the Exclusive Option Agreement.



We completed a US$75 million equity investment from Takeda in June 2024.



We completed Ascentage Pharma’s U.S. initial public offering of American depositary shares in January 2025, resulting in net proceeds of US$132.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.



Full Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was US$134.3 million, compared to US$30.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented an increase of US$103.8 million, or 342%. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to an option payment of US$100 million received in June 2024 from Takeda pursuant to the Exclusive Option Agreement, sales of olverembatinib of US$33.0 million, a 52% year-over-year increase, commercialization rights income from Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. and management fee income.

Selling and distribution expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were US$26.9 million, compared to US$26.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented an increase of US$0.1 million, or 0.3%. The increase was attributable to selling and distribution expenses incurred in the commercialization of olverembatinib and other products.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were US$129.8 million, compared to US$97.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented an increase of US$32.5 million, or 34.0%. The increase was attributable to higher clinical research expenses.

Administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were US$25.6 million, compared to US$24.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented an increase of US$0.7 million, or 3.3%. The increase was due to the increase in the agency fees for the U.S. initial public offering.

Finance costs for the year ended December 31, 2024 were US$8.8 million, compared to US$13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented a decrease of US$4.4 million, or 32.9%. The decrease was due to the interest rate incurred in relation to bank borrowings.

Other expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024 were US$1.2 million, compared to US$0.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented an increase of US$0.5 million, or 74.4%. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in donation expenses.

Loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was US$55.6 million, compared to US$127.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented a decrease of US$71.8 million, or 56.2%. The loss per share attributable to ordinary equity holders was $0.18 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.45 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Cash and bank balances for the year ended December 31, 2024 were US$172.8 million, compared to US$150.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, which represented an increase by US$22.3 million, or 15.3%. The increase was primarily due to the US$100.0 million intellectual property income and option payment under the Exclusive Option Agreement and US$75.0 million equity investment from Takeda. Part of the Takeda option payment was treated as intellectual property income.

Following our initial public offering in January 2025, which resulted in net proceeds of $132.5 million, as of March 27, 2025, we believe that these net proceeds, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, our loan facilities, future sales and other potential payments, will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through 2027.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Consolidated statements of profit or loss (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollar (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) For the years ended December 31 2022

2023

2024

2024

RMB RMB RMB US$ （Unaudited) （Unaudited) REVENUE Intellectual property - - 678,415 92,942 Products 174,931 193,535 260,835 35,734 Others 34,780 28,449 41,400 5,672 Total revenue 209,711 221,984 980,650 134,348 Cost of sales Products (18,926 ) (29,342 ) (27,031 ) (3,703 ) Others (3,072 ) (1,201 ) (2,054 ) (281 ) Total cost of sales (21,998 ) (30,543 ) (29,085 ) (3,984 ) Gross profit 187,713 191,441 951,565 130,364 Other income and gains 66,972 59,316 57,359 7,858 Selling and distribution expenses (157,421 ) (195,387 ) (195,998 ) (26,852 ) Administrative expenses (170,595 ) (181,076 ) (187,125 ) (25,636 ) Research and development expenses (743,104 ) (706,972 ) (947,245 ) (129,772 ) Other expenses (17,674 ) (5,203 ) (9,075 ) (1,243 ) Finance costs (52,785 ) (96,057 ) (64,455 ) (8,830 ) Share of (loss)/profit of a joint venture (278 ) 1,076 (281 ) (38 ) LOSS BEFORE TAX (887,172 ) (932,862 ) (395,255 ) (54,149 ) Income tax credit/(expense) 4,248 7,150 (10,425 ) (1,428 ) LOSS FOR THE YEAR (882,924 ) (925,712 ) (405,680 ) (55,577 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company (882,924 ) (925,637 ) (405,433 ) (55,543 ) Non-controlling interests - (75 ) (247 ) (34 ) (882,924 ) (925,712 ) (405,680 ) (55,577 ) LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY Basic and diluted (3.35 ) (3.28 ) (1.34 ) (0.18 )





Ascentage Pharma Group International Consolidated statements of comprehensive loss (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi and U.S. dollar, except for number of shares and per share data) For the years ended December 31 2022

2023

2024

2024

RMB RMB RMB US$ （Unaudited) （Unaudited) LOSS FOR THE YEAR (882,924 ) (925,712 ) (405,680 ) (55,577 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of tax: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 25,832 20,593 2,829 388 Other comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods, net of tax: Exchange differences on translation of non-foreign operations 35,665 5,666 4,120 564 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX 61,497 26,259 6,949 952 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR (821,427 ) (899,453 ) (398,731 ) (54,625 ) Attributable to: Ordinary equity holders of the Company (821,427 ) (899,378 ) (398,484 ) (54,592 ) Non-controlling interests - (75 ) (247 ) (34 ) (821,427 ) (899,453 ) (398,731 ) (54,625 )





Ascentage Pharma Group International Consolidated statements of financial position (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi and U.S. dollar, except for number of shares and per share data) As at December 31 2023

2024

2024

RMB RMB US$ （Unaudited) （Unaudited) NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 905,815 849,450 116,374 Right-of-use assets 51,252 56,109 7,687 Goodwill 24,694 24,694 3,383 Other intangible assets 85,446 75,998 10,412 Investment in a joint venture 16,998 32,717 4,482 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (“FVTPL”) 1,951 1,141 156 Deferred tax assets 59,842 44,236 6,060 Other non-current assets 10,217 59,303 8,125 Total non-current assets 1,156,215 1,143,648 156,679 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 16,167 6,597 904 Trade receivables, net 145,893 83,143 11,390 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 88,285 123,211 16,880 Cash and bank balances 1,093,833 1,261,211 172,785 Total current assets 1,344,178 1,474,162 201,959 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables 72,445 91,966 12,599 Other payables and accruals 206,914 258,098 35,360 Contract liabilities 38,410 37,485 5,135 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 616,404 779,062 106,731 Total current liabilities 934,173 1,166,611 159,825 NET CURRENT ASSETS 410,005 307,551 42,134 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,566,220 1,451,199 198,813 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Contract liabilities 251,189 248,460 34,039 Interest-bearing bank and other borrowings 1,179,191 889,435 121,852 Deferred tax liabilities 10,549 5,368 735 Long-term payables 18,299 - - Deferred income 36,360 27,500 3,767 Other non-current liabilities - 6,274 860 Total non-current liabilities 1,495,588 1,177,037 161,253 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,429,761 2,343,648 321,078 EQUITY Equity attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company Ordinary shares (par value of US$0.0001 per share as of December 31, 2023 and 2024; 290,196,560 and 315,224,993 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively) 197 214 29 Treasury shares (21,351 ) (8 ) (1 ) Share premium 5,951,154 6,545,129 896,679 Capital and reserves (371,441 ) (384,515 ) (52,678 ) Exchange fluctuation reserve (133,020 ) (126,071 ) (17,272 ) Accumulated losses (5,365,122 ) (5,770,555 ) (790,563 ) 60,417 264,194 36,194 Non-controlling interests 10,215 9,968 1,366 Total equity 70,632 274,162 37,560

