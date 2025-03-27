OTC Markets Group Welcomes Credit Corp Group Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Credit Corp Group Ltd. (ASX: CCP; OTCQX: CCGFF), Australia's largest provider of responsible financial services to the credit-impaired consumer segment, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Credit Corp Group Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Credit Corp Group Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “CCGFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Credit Corp Group Ltd.

Credit Corp is Australia's largest provider of responsible financial services to the credit-impaired consumer segment. Credit Corp works with customers by adopting a flexible approach to agreeing affordable repayment plans and solutions. If you have received correspondence or a call from Credit Corp, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible. To find out more about managing your account please follow the below link to our customer site.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

