Climb Bio to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM) today announced that members of its executive team will participate at the 24th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference being held virtually April 7-10, 2025.

24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: April 10, 2025
Time: 8:45 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click here

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody currently in IND-enabling studies for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com

