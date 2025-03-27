Vestaron Raises More than $20M in Oversubscribed Funding Round to Accelerate Global Commercialization of Novel Bioinsecticides

Investment signals strong market confidence in peptide-based crop protection

Kalamazoo, Michigan, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron, a global leader in the development of novel, peptide-based crop protection solutions, announced today that it successfully closed a funding round of more than $20 million. The capital from such investment will accelerate Vestaron’s commercialization of its pioneering peptide technology platform and advance its robust pipeline of sustainable bioinsecticide solutions.

This latest funding round demonstrates strong support from investors, reflecting market confidence in Vestaron's innovative approach to addressing critical challenges in global agriculture. Vestaron will use the new capital to expand its commercial presence in key US and European markets and advance the development of additional peptide-based crop protection products.

“This latest funding round validates our position as a leader in the research, development, and commercialization of powerful novel solutions to help growers address increasing pest resistance and demands for increased sustainability,” said Juan Estupinan, Vestaron CEO and President. “Our successes in securing emergency use authorizations in multiple European markets and our growing commercial presence in North America demonstrate the significant market opportunity for sustainable crop protection solutions. This investment will help Vestaron capitalize on these opportunities and accelerate its growth trajectory.”

“The Board's strong support for Vestaron’s global mission reflects our confidence in the company’s exceptional leadership team and proven breakthrough technology,” said Jim Collins, Vestaron executive director and chairperson of the board of directors. “Vestaron’s world-class research and technology platform is producing new active ingredients at a pace rarely seen in the crop protection sector, creating a robust and dynamic pipeline.”

Vestaron has achieved multiple strategic milestones over the past twelve months, including surpassing 1 million acres of Vestaron products sprayed, entering Europe two years earlier than anticipated through successful emergency use authorizations for the urgently needed control of Tuta absoluta (tomato leafminer), signing ADM as a new Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) to enhance production capacity and reduce costs, and securing approval for BASIN™, a second peptide-based bioinsecticide active ingredient, in both the U.S. and Mexico.

In 2025, Vestaron remains focused on continued expansion in North America and Europe while also pursuing additional market opportunities globally. By the end of the year, Vestaron expects to receive full regulatory approvals and begin sales of BASIN—the second active ingredient commercialized in just five years—which will further strengthen the award-winning SPEAR® bioinsecticide product portfolio.

About Vestaron

Vestaron is leading a global revolution in crop protection by creating novel, effective, and sustainable solutions our customers need to meet the growing challenges of modern agriculture. Founded in 2005 and headquartered the U.S., we are producing a pipeline of powerful insecticides with new modes of action based on peptides modified from the venom of spiders and other venomous animals that enhance any IPM program. Naturally soft on pollinators, beneficials, and local biodiversity, our innovations have earned recognition from the Crop Science Awards and the EPA’s Green Chemistry Challenge. Vestaron is the first agriculture and food company inducted into the Global CleanTech 100 Hall of Fame. Vestaron: Unconventional, by nature.SM

Attachment

Steve Betz Vestaron +1 515 707 6096 sbetz@vestaron.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.