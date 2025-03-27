Top Growth Driver In The Nucleic Acid And Gene Therapies In Neuromuscular Disorders Market 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Showing strong growth in recent years, the nucleic acid and gene therapies in neuromuscular disorders market is set to increase from $6.84 billion in 2024 to $7.52 billion in 2025, moving at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. It's growth during the historic period can be attributed to increase in regulatory approvals, demand for nucleic acid therapeutics, demand for more precise and effective therapies, demand for effective gene therapies, and increase in the number of gene therapy-based discoveries.

Is the Nucleic Acid And Gene Therapies In Neuromuscular Disorders Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The market is expected to continue its growth trend, reaching an estimated value of $10.87 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, increased investments in research and development, growing demand for precision medicine, rising approval of gene therapy products, and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. Major trends in the forecast period include advances in patient care, high performance chromatography, innovative solutions for conditions, advancements in gene editing technologies, and availability of nucleic acid extraction technology.

What Drives The Nucleic Acid And Gene Therapies In Neuromuscular Disorders Market Growth?

Factors driving this market growth include the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, which are diseases caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA, either inherited or resulting from mutations. The rise in genetic disorders is due to factors such as genetic mutations, environmental influences, lifestyle changes, and improved diagnostic capabilities. Nucleic acid and gene therapies address these disorders by correcting or replacing defective genes in neuromuscular conditions to restore normal function. One key example can be seen in the Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA patient numbers. In the United States alone, approximately 9,000 to 9,500 individuals are living with SMA, with 37% having Type 2 SMA, a condition with an estimated incidence rate of 1 in 15,000 births, according to Cure SMA, a US-based non-profit organization.

Who Are The Key Players In The Nucleic Acid And Gene Therapies In Neuromuscular Disorders Market?

There are numerous major companies operating in the nucleic acid and gene therapies in neuromuscular disorders market. These include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc, Biogen Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc, Nippon Shinyaku Co Ltd, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regenxbio Inc, UniQure N.V., Généthon S.A, and Axovant Gene Therapies Inc. These industry leaders are focusing on developing innovative therapies, such as gene therapy, to target the root causes of genetic neuromuscular conditions through targeted gene correction or replacement.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Nucleic Acid And Gene Therapies In Neuromuscular Disorders Market?

One such innovation is ELEVIDYS, the first gene therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, approved for ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 to 5 years by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Created by Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., it delivers a gene that codes for a shortened form of dystrophin, essential for muscle function, potentially halting or reversing disease progression.

How Is The Nucleic Acid And Gene Therapies In Neuromuscular Disorders Market Segmented?

The market report segments the nucleic acid and gene therapies in neuromuscular disorders market by disorder, therapy, and application:

1 By Disorder: Motor Neuron Diseases, Neuropathies, Neuromuscular Junction Disorders, Myopathies Including Muscular Dystrophies

2 By Therapy: Adeno-Associated Viruses Gene Therapy, Postnatal Gene Therapy, Spinal Muscular Atrophy

3 By Application: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Subsegments include:

1 By Motor Neuron Diseases: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ALS, Spinal Muscular Atrophy SMA, Primary Lateral Sclerosis PLS

2 By Neuropathies: Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease CMT, Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy HSAN, Peripheral Neuropathies

3 By Neuromuscular Junction Disorders: Myasthenia Gravis, Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome LEMS

4 By Myopathies Including Muscular Dystrophies: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy DMD, Becker Muscular Dystrophy BMD, Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy LGMD, Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy FSHD

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Nucleic Acid And Gene Therapies In Neuromuscular Disorders Market?

The largest region in the nucleic acid and gene therapies in neuromuscular disorders market in 2024 was North America. The other regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

