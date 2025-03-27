Parkinsons Disease Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Parkinson's Disease Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Key Segments, Market Share, and Emerging Trends

It will grow to $4.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%.

The parkinson's disease market has grown considerably in recent years and continues to trend upwards. The market size will grow from $3.34 billion in 2024 to $3.63 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This growth can be attributed to increased research and development, government funding, personalized treatment plans, supportive networks for Parkinson's patients, and the rising use of advanced rehabilitation therapies.

What is the Projected Growth Rate and Future Market Size?

Strong growth of the Parkinson's disease market is projected in the next few years. The market is set to reach $4.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%. Key factors driving this growth include rising awareness about Parkinson’s disease symptoms, increasing government initiatives, expanding healthcare budgets, a growing number of Parkinson’s disease clinical trials, and the adoption of gene therapies. In the forecast period, trends such as technological advancements, government initiatives and funding, artificial intelligence in diagnosis, innovative solutions, and personalized medicine will also greatly contribute.

What are the Major Drivers of the Parkinson's Disease Market?

The escalating prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases anticipates propelling the growth of the Parkinson's disease market. Neurodegenerative diseases, characterized by the progressive degeneration and loss of function of neurons in the brain and nervous system, are increasing due to an aging population, genetic predisposition, environmental influences, improved diagnosis, and lifestyle changes. Parkinson's disease provides critical insights into the underlying mechanisms of these diseases, potential therapeutic targets, and innovative treatment approaches, advancing our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases. For instance, according to the European Brain Council, over 600 neurological diseases and around 300 psychiatric conditions afflict millions across the globe. Hence, the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases significantly drives the market growth for Parkinson's disease.

In the Parkinson's Disease Market, Who are the Key Players?

The major companies operating in this sector include Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, UCB S.A., Eisai Co. Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., and others. These key industry players have a significant part in dictating the market trends and dynamics.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Parkinson’s Disease Market?

Companies in this sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions like levodopa-based therapy. This therapy uses levodopa, a medication that converts into dopamine in the brain, to enhance motor function and mitigate symptoms of Parkinson's disease. As an instance, in October 2024, AbbVie Inc., received US Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for VYALEV, a combination therapy containing levodopa and carbidopa, developed to treat Parkinson's disease. This medication manages motor symptoms of the disease and enhances patients' ability to carry out daily tasks. Thus, levodopa-based therapy is emerging as a key therapeutic solution for Parkinson's disease patients experiencing motor fluctuations.

How is the Parkinson’s Disease Market Segmented?

- By Drug Class: Dopamine Agonists, Catechol-O-Methyltransferase Inhibitors, Monoamine Oxidase B Inhibitors, Anticholinergics, Carbidopa-Levodopa, Other Drug Classes

- By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable, Intestinal infusion, Subcutaneous, Other Route Of Administrations

- By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

- By Patient Care Setting: Clinics, Hospitals

What are the Regional Insights into the Parkinson’s Disease Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024, but the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

