Global Radiotherapy Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Radiotherapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

The radiotherapy market size has shown robust growth in recent years strengthening from $7.38 billion in 2024, expected to further escalate to $7.92 billion in 2025, charting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Such growth can be attributed to an increase in the incidence of cancer cases globally, growth in demand for non-invasive cancer treatments, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, a rise in adoption of personalized medicine, and a rise in the patient population requiring cancer treatment.

What does the Future Hold for the Radiotherapy Market?

The radiotherapy market size is poised for continued growth. Projections indicate it will hit the $10.35 billion mark in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. The growth is attributed to factors such as increasing investment in advanced healthcare technologies, a growing focus on minimally invasive treatment options, ascending demand for home-based healthcare solutions, identification of the importance of quality assurance programs, and increasing global health initiatives addressing cancer care. Key trends in the forecast period incorporate advancements in image-guided radiotherapy, progress in particle therapy, development of novel brachytherapy techniques, advancements in cyberKnife technology, and integration of artificial intelligence in treatment planning.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=21267&type=smp

What are the Underlying Growth Drivers for the Radiotherapy Market?

The increasing prevalence of cancer problems is a significant factor propelling the growth of the radiotherapy market. With cancer being characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells capable of invading and spreading to other parts of the body, increased cases are being recorded. The rise in cancer cases are attributed to factors such as an aging population, lifestyle changes including poor diet and sedentary behavior, high rates of tobacco and alcohol use, environmental pollution, and better diagnostic tools leading to more cases being detected.

Radiotherapy stands as a pivotal player in cancer treatment. It targets and destroys cancerous cells with precision, helping to reduce tumor size and improve patient outcomes. A case in point is data reported by the Macmillan Cancer Support, a UK-based charitable organization supporting cancer patients. In August 2024, more than 3 million people in the UK were living with cancer count. This figure is projected to increase to 3.5 million by 2025, 4 million by 2030, and 5.3 million by 2040. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of cancer directly correlates with the growth of the radiotherapy market.

Who are the Major Players in the Radiotherapy Market?

Key stakeholders operating within the radiotherapy market include Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Varian Medical Systems Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, Ion Beam Applications S.A, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, RefleXion Medical Inc., Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Nordion Inc., Theragenics Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories AB, MIM Software Inc., Vision RT Ltd., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Provision Healthcare LLC, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc., Perspective Therapeutics Inc., GT Medical Technologies Inc., ProTom International Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiotherapy-global-market-report

What are the Emerging Trends in the Radiotherapy Market?

A significant proportion of the companies operating in the radiotherapy market are honing their focus on developing innovative technologies. For instance, image-guided radiotherapy IGRT. It enhances the precision and effectiveness of treatments, improving patient outcomes, and minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. IGRT uses advanced imaging tools to ensure precise tumor targeting during radiation treatments, improving accuracy by tracking and adjusting the tumor's position in real-time. An exemplary case can be seen with Elekta AB, a Sweden-based medical technology company, which in May 2022, launched the Elekta Esprit, a next-generation radiosurgery system that substantially enhances the capabilities of stereotactic radiosurgery.

How is the Radiotherapy Market Segmented?

1 By Therapy Type: External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Beam Radiation Therapy, Systemic Radiation Therapy

2 By Application: Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gynecological Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Penile Cancer, Other Applications

3 By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories, Cancer Treatment And Research Centers, Academic Research Organizations, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

The elaborate subsegments are:

1 By External Beam Radiation Therapy: Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy IMRT, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy SBRT, 3D Conformal Radiation Therapy 3D-CRT, Proton Beam Therapy, Image-Guided Radiation Therapy IGRT, Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy VMAT

2 By Internal Beam Radiation Therapy: Brachytherapy High-Dose Rate, Brachytherapy Low-Dose Rate, Intraoperative Radiation Therapy IORT, Permanent Seed Implants

3 By Systemic Radiation Therapy: Radioisotope Therapy, Targeted Radionuclide Therapy, Radioimmunotherapy, Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy PRRT

Which Region Dominates the Radiotherapy Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the scope of the radiotherapy market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Radiotherapy Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiotherapy-devices-global-market-report

Radiosurgery And Radiotherapy Robotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/radiosurgery-and-radiotherapy-robotics-global-market-report

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cells-therapy-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.