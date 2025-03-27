Comprehensive Insights Of The Global Psychosis Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

Psychosis Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Psychosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The psychosis market size has witnessed a significant surge over recent years, reaching $9.88 billion in 2024 and projected to further grow to $10.49 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1% showcasing a strong market performance. The historic phase of market growth is traceable to increasing cases of mental health conditions, a growing need for mental health therapeutics, the widespread adoption of typical antipsychotics, the inflating application of cognitive behavioral therapy, and the prevalence of stress-inducing global and economic conditions.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Psychosis Market?

The psychosis market is projected to continue with robust growth in the next few years, estimated to reach $13.13 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8%. This forecasted expansion is attributable to the rising prevalence of stress and associated risk factors, increasing mental health burdens due to lifestyle changes, rising government initiatives, growing uptake of mindfulness-based interventions and therapy programs, and accelerating investments in mental health research and innovative treatments. The emergence of novel drug therapies, advancements in diagnostic technologies, the introduction of innovative injectable drugs, increased use of biomarkers, and the rising demand for personalized medicines are likely to become significant trends in the forecast period.

What Will Be the Key Market Drivers of the Psychosis Sector?

One significant market driver is the increasing prevalence of mental health disorders. Mental health conditions exert profound impacts on a person's mood, thinking, behavior, and overall mental well-being. These conditions are seeing an uptick, triggered by rising stress levels, lifestyle changes, social isolation, economic pressures, and genetic predisposition. Interventions in psychosis treatment aim to support patients suffering from mental health issues through early diagnosis, medical intervention, and specialized treatments, thereby prompting an increased use of antipsychotic medications and therapy options. For instance, data from the National Alliance On Mental Illness, a US-based organization, registered nearly 600,000 hospitalizations among the US populace aged 18-44 for psychosis spectrum and mood disorders in 2024. Therefore, the soaring instances of mental health conditions are fuelling the growth of the psychosis market.

Who Are the Key Industry Players Dominating the Psychosis Market?

Key players leading the psychosis market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Biogen Idec, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Lundbeck A/S, Gedeon Richter, Alkermes, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Neuron Pharmaceuticals, Mapi Pharma, Astellas Pharma Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., Anavex Life Sciences, and BioXcel Therapeutics.

What Emerging Trends are Being Noticed in the Psychosis Market?

Innovative healthcare technologies spearheaded by major companies in the psychosis market are becoming a center of focus. These companies are perceiving great potential in developing advanced virtual reality VR psychological therapies to improve treatment outcomes through interactive and personalized mental health interventions. Virtual reality VR psychological therapy is a mental health treatment that immerses individuals in controlled, computer-generated environments to alleviate distress, enhance cognitive function, and improve social skills through guided interventions, ultimately providing a safe and effective approach to symptom management. For instance, gameChangeVR by OxfordVR, a US-based digital therapeutics company, was introduced in April 2022. It is a VR software that guides patients through cognitive behavioral therapy CBT in immersive, virtual scenarios across six weekly sessions, demonstrating substantial benefits, particularly for severe psychological challenges by reducing symptoms of paranoia and enhancing overall life quality. This groundbreaking technology leverages the capacity to significantly increase access to effective mental health care, addressing the shortage of clinicians and simultaneously offering a scalable solution for treating millions of patients with severe mental illness.

What Constitutes the Varying Segments in the Psychosis Market?

The psychosis market unfolds across various segments, namely by Product Tablet, Capsule, Injection, by Disease Type Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Unipolar Depression, Dementia, Other Disease Types, by Distribution Channel Online, Offline, and by End-User Hospitals, Healthcare Clinics, Speciality Clinics, Other End-Users.

Subsegments further categorize the market by Tablet Antipsychotic Tablets, Mood Stabilizer Tablets, by Capsule Antipsychotic Capsules, Antidepressant Capsules, and by Injection Long-acting Injectable Antipsychotics, Short-acting Injectable Antipsychotics.

Which Regions Show Promising Growth in the Global Psychosis Market?

North America crowned itself as the largest regional player in the psychosis market in 2024. Contrastingly, Asia-Pacific is poised to secure the fastest-growing region in the coming forecast period. The report encompasses the diverse landscape of the psychosis market across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

