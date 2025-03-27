Florida Private Company Index Announces EPPCo as Founding Member of the TAMPAtwenty

Entrex Florida Market Florida Private Company Index Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex announces EPPCo, a Tampa-based EV charging solutions provider, has been selected as a founding member of the TAMPAtwenty (www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com).

The Florida Private Company Index enables us to track revenue—the top-line performance—of private companies across Florida and the nation." — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex (OTC: RGLG) is pleased to announce that EPPCo, a Tampa-based EV charging solutions provider, has been selected as a founding member of the TAMPAtwenty—a regional initiative of the Florida Private Company Index www.PrivateCompanyIndex.com ).“We’re honored to be accepted as a founding member of the TAMPAtwenty,” said Fred Knight, President of EPPCo. “We look forward to connecting with fellow members and participating in the confidential monthly revenue reporting that forms the foundation of the published Index. Being able to benchmark our performance against regional and national peers will offer valuable insight into our own operations, while also helping the broader community and media understand the economic momentum of the region.”Thomas Harblin, Partner at the Florida Private Company Index, added: “Our earlier work with the Dow Index team helped reinforce the significance of indexes in guiding financial markets and investor sentiment. The FPCI brings similar clarity to the private sector, allowing investors to evaluate performance through the lens of real, top-line company data.”Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex, noted: “The Florida Private Company Index enables us to track revenue—the top-line performance—of private companies across Florida and the nation. While this begins as a regional benchmarking initiative, we expect it to evolve into a private, diversified fixed-income fund based on economic performance. Ultimately, our vision is to see it mature into a publicly tradable security—similar to the NASDAQ Indexes—that reflects the real-time economic contributions of private businesses.”________________________________________About the Florida Private Company Index:The Florida Private Company Index, part of the Entrex Florida Market , provides Florida-based companies with access to alternative capital from accredited and institutional investors throughout the state. Participating companies can raise capital directly or through diversified investment vehicles linked to the Index—offering a performance-based, revenue-driven approach to private company investing. Entrex supports the FPCI through its regulatory compliance trading platform which IBM authored a case-study following its successful trading history. By partnering with originating and placement broker-dealers, Entrex enables a transparent and secure ecosystem for tracking, managing, and trading private company securities.Learn more at www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465 7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

