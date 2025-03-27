Paraganglioma Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Paraganglioma Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $3.64 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

The paraganglioma global market report reveals strong growth in the paraganglioma market, showing a clear roadmap to growth from $2.89 billion in 2024 to an expected $3.03 billion in 2025. This bullish trend, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%, has been spurred by advancements in diagnostic imaging, increasing awareness & screening programs, regulatory approvals for targeted therapies, growth in specialized treatment centers, and advancements in genetic testing.

Is the Paraganglioma Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The future for the paraganglioma market appears equally promising. Projections suggest a market size of $3.64 billion in 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7% for the next few years. This growth can be attributed to a combination of several factors, including emerging targeted therapies & immunotherapies, expansion of radiopharmaceuticals, a rising prevalence of genetic disease, growing investments in rare disease research, and improved healthcare access in emerging markets.

What Drives The Paraganglioma Market Growth?

One of the notable drivers supporting this growth is the increasing investments on oncology research and medicine. Such investments, made by governments, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and private investors, aim to advance understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer and have been precipitated by the rising global cancer burden, advancements in precision medicine, a growing demand for innovative therapies, the broadening scope of clinical trials, and the development of targeted and immunotherapy treatments. For instance, according to data from IQVIA, global spending on cancer medicine escalated to $223 billion in 2023, showing an impressive $25 billion increase from 2022, and is anticipated to reach $409 billion by 2028. This allocation of financial resources to oncology research and medicine invariably advances the paraganglioma market by enhancing early diagnosis and treatment options such as targeted therapies and immunotherapy.

Who Are The Key Players In The Paraganglioma Market?

Leading the market are several key players, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mount Sinai, Penn Medicine, Stanford Health Care, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, UT Health San Antonio, The University of Chicago Medical Center, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, Invitae Corp., Clinigen Group plc, Fulgent Genetics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc., Oncology Hematology Care Inc., Enterome, National Institutes of Health Clinical Center, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pheo Para Alliance, and Saint John’s Cancer Institute.

These companies, committed to offering advanced therapies, are steering the paraganglioma market's growth by focusing on innovations such as oral hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha HIF-2α inhibitors. These novel therapies serve to slow tumor growth under low-oxygen conditions, contributing significantly to controlling diseases like paraganglioma—an example stands out from January 2025, when Merck, a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received a priority review for its supplemental new drug application for Welireg belzutifan, a product designed for adult and pediatric patients inflicted with advanced paraganglioma.

How Is The Paraganglioma Market Segmented?

The paraganglioma market showcases an array of segments and sub-segments:

1 By Type: Sympathetic Paragangliomas, Parasympathetic Paragangliomas, Caroid Paragangliomas and others.

2 By Origin: Head And Neck, Abdomen, Pelvis, Other Origins

3 By Treatment Type: Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy, Surgery, Chemotherapy and others.

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores And Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cancer Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments include types of paragangliomas, such as Unilateral Carotid Paragangliomas, Bilateral Carotid Paragangliomas, Catecholamine-Secreting Paragangliomas and others.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Paraganglioma Market?

Regionally, North America held the lion's share of the paraganglioma market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to post the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

With more than 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has established a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich insights.

