Yacht Charter Market to Reach Valuation of USD 15.53 Billion by 2032; Angelina Yacht Charter Acquired 85% Global Share

Yacht Charter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Yacht Type , By Yacht Size, By End-use, By Contract Type, and Regional Forecast, 2025-2032

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global yacht charter market size was valued at USD 8.33 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.98 billion in 2025 to USD 15.53 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Europe dominated the global market with a share of 69.64% in 2023.Yacht charter is a service for hiring boats for leisure and recreational purposes. Professionally crewed yachts are equipped with luxurious amenities and are chartered for leisure and corporate purposes. They offer a seamless luxury experience with highest standards of comfort. They are also used for fishing and sailing in some parts of the world especially in European countries, which is also elevating market expansion. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Yacht Charter Market, 2025-2032.”Request a sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/yacht-charter-market-105123 Drivers & Restraints:Increasing Popularity of Marine Tourism Activities and Recreational Boating to Drive Market ExpansionThe rising popularity of marine tourism and leisure activities and growing disposable income of the populace are driving market growth. Moreover, recreational boating has been gaining popularity, thus propelling the demand for yacht rental services. The presence of advanced booking systems is enabling customers to charter yachts with ease at the time of booking flight tickets, which is further elevating market augmentation.Additionally, governments of several economies are launching programs and initiatives to boost marine tourism, thus contributing to industry proliferation. For instance, the Indian government is planning to develop infrastructure and services to support local tourism and port city tours, encourage cruise travel, and increase maritime tourists.On the other hand, the high cost of yacht charter services along with high hidden costs such as value-added tax, insurance, and other costs will hamper market expansion in the coming years.To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/yacht-charter-market-105123 Segmentation:Bareboat Segment to Lead Stoked by Extensive Usage for Sailing and FishingAs per contract type, the market is divided into bareboat and crewed. Among these, the bareboat segment dominated the market in 2024 owing to the privacy offered by bareboat yachts as compared to crewed ones. Moreover, people typically rent bareboat yachts for sporting events, fishing, or sailing from one destination to another, which is further aiding segment growth.Up to 40m Segment to Dominate Backed by its Affordability and Ease of UseAccording to yacht size, the market is split into up to 40 meters, 40 to 60 meters, and above 60 meters. Among these, the up to 40 meters segment held the dominant market share in 2023. End-users prefer yachts of up to 40 meters size owing to their low maintenance costs, affordability, ease of use, and low mooring costs, thus aiding segment expansion.Motor Yacht Segment to Hold Major Share Due to Surging Demand for Recreational and Personal ActivitiesBy yacht type, the market is arrayed into motor yacht, sailing yacht, and others. Among these, the motor yacht segment captured the largest share in 2024. The growing demand for motor yachts for recreational and personal activities in various countries worldwide is propelling segment expansion. Furthermore, motor yachts can be sailed in shallow water, allowing customers to navigate almost all coastlines and narrow and shallow creeks.Leisure Segment to Hold Largest Share Due to Growing Tourism SectorBY end-user, the market is split into leisure, business, and others. Among these, the leisure segment led the market in 2023 owing to increased tourism. The emergence of new tourist destinations offering beautiful scenery and luxury cruises has encouraged ultra-rich people worldwide to discover these tourist destinations. Moreover, leading players focusing on providing luxury cruising for their customers will boost segment expansion.Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Regional Insights:Europe to Dominate Due to Growing Number of Tourist DestinationsEurope captured the largest yacht charter market share in 2024 backed by the growing popularity of marine tourism and increasing number of tourist destinations in the region. The growing popularity of water sports and fishing activities along with rising number of upper-class individuals are also augmenting the industry in the region.The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the coming years backed by rising urbanization, growing living standards, and increasing disposable income. The rising popularity of recreational activities such as water sports and fishing in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, and Australia and expanding maritime tourism sector also attribute to market expansion.Buy This Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105123 List of Key Players Covered in Yacht Charter Market:• Worldwide Boat LLC (U.S.)• Dream Yacht Group (U.S.)• Northrop & Johnson (France)• Sailo Inc. (Monaco)• Camper & Nicholsons (Japan)• Ocean Independence (Switzerland)• Burgess Yachts (U.K.)• The Moorings Limited (U.S.)• Boatbookings (U.K.)• Ritzy Charters LLC (U.S.)Yacht Charter Market Segmentation:By Contract Type• Bareboat• CrewedBy Yacht Size• Up to 40m• 40 to 60m• Above 60mBy Yacht Type• Motor Yacht• Sail Yacht• OthersBy End-use• Leisure• Business• OthersKey Industry Development:July 2023: Northrop & Johnson added MAORIA Numarine Yacht to its fleet. 