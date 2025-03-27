SGS awards world's first ‘Sound Privacy and Sound Clarity Boost Performance Mark' to Lenovo

L-R: Thomas Butler, Lenovo; Jay Suh, SGS and Yasumichi Tsukamoto, Lenovo L-R: Denny Du, Lenovo; Jay Suh, SGS; Sanjeev Menon, Lenovo and Zhen Li, Audfly

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has awarded Lenovo the world's first ‘SGS Sound Privacy and Sound Clarity Boost Performance Mark’ certification for its ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen6 All-In-One PC.The certification, from the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, recognizes the outstanding performance and audio experience of the product’s all-in-one in audio privacy protection and ultra-clear audio experience.This innovative product is the first all-in-one computer equipped with Audfly’s Focusound Screen Technology to enhance sound privacy and clarity in the directional area. Its advanced technology has received widespread attention in the industry, pioneering the future where smart devices become more intelligent and usher in a new era of interaction.Using transparent composite polymer thin film materials, Lenovo’s directional sound screen combines the display semiconductor process to construct a sub-micron three-dimensional microstructure as the sound generating unit. Combined with professional signal processing algorithms, it allows sound to travel along a specific area in front of the screen to be accurately conveyed to the user even in noisy environments.Lenovo was also awarded ‘SGS High Performance AI Premium Performance Mark’ certification for the speed and energy efficiency of its ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen6; alongside ‘SGS High Performance AI Premium Performance Mark’ certifications for its ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the PRC only ThinkPad T14p notebook products.The certificates were formally presented to Lenovo at the 2025 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, USA in January. All three products can now display their SGS Performance Marks to show end-users that performance has been independently verified and certified by experts.Jay Suh, Director of Connectivity, North America Connectivity, SGS said: “Congratulations to Lenovo on achieving the world’s first ‘Sound Privacy and Sound Clarity Boost Performance Mark’ alongside an array of performance marks recognizing the quality and innovation of their products. It is an honor to present these awards at CES, the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators.”SGS worked in collaboration with Lenovo to develop and conduct a product specific test program for the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen6. Its experts undertook a thorough inspection and rigorous audit under the PT-23-000-201461 standard covering several key performance indicators, including sound directivity, clarity, effective frequency range, sound pressure level and harmonic distortion.SGS Performance MarksSGS Premium Performance and Performance Tested offer third-party independent product testing, evaluation and verification of electrical and electronic products against criteria for handling, durability, functionality, workmanship and instructions for use.Products that qualify to display the SGS Performance Mark make easy-to-understand testing information available to consumers through a QR code. So, at the point of purchase consumers scan the QR code to see a quick summary of the protocols tested, giving them confidence in the product and brand.To find out more visit product certification services About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

