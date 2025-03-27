New Chief Executive of Adelaide Festival Centre announced

Release date: 27/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is delighted to announce the appointment of Kate Gould as the new incoming Chief Executive Officer of Adelaide Festival Centre – Australia’s first major performing arts centre.

A renowned and passionate arts leader, Kate brings extensive experience to the position and is known for her innovative approach to program development and venue leadership.

Moving on from her current role as CEO and Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse, Kate will take on the leadership position at Adelaide Festival Centre from July 2025, succeeding Douglas Gautier AM who finishes his tenure in June, after almost 19 years in the role.

With more than 20 years professional experience, Kate’s expertise has seen her work as a consultant across multiple arts organisations nationally and achieve remarkable growth in cultural infrastructure and the establishment of new festivals.

She was the co-founder and former Executive Director of Dark Mofo, Mona’s renowned winter arts festival in Hobart.

The appointment will see Kate return to Adelaide, which she has remained strongly connected to and previously held the leadership role of CEO and Associate Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival.

She also held multiple board positions including Chair of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Director of Adelaide Football Club and Co-Chair of the SA Premier’s Council for Women.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We are very fortunate to have Kate Gould return to Adelaide, bringing with her experience from Australia’s iconic arts organisations.

Her appointment is a coup for Adelaide Festival Centre, Australia’s first major arts centre, and I’m very much looking forward to working with her.

Kate Gould is an exceptional talent who has already delighted us with her leadership at the Adelaide Festival.

I’m excited to welcome Kate back to Adelaide as work gets underway on Adelaide Festival Centre’s $35 million redevelopment following the Malinauskas Government’s significant investment into its future.

Attributable to Kate Gould

I'm pleased to return to Adelaide to lead one of the nation’s great arts centres and festival producers.

With its impressive renovations and further developments ahead, Adelaide Festival Centre and Her Majesty’s Theatre are beacons of arts and culture in Australia.

I look forward to building on the organisation’s achievements, with perhaps a few surprises inspired by my experiences with Brisbane Powerhouse, Dark Mofo and Adelaide Festival.

Attributable to Chair of the Adelaide Festival Centre Trust Karlene Maywald

Adelaide Festival Centre Trust is thrilled to announce revered arts and cultural leader Kate Gould, as the incoming CEO for Adelaide Festival Centre.

Following an international search with enormous interest, we couldn’t be more delighted to secure Kate Gould’s return to Adelaide from the Powerhouse in Brisbane.

Kate is an exceptional talent whose vision, innovative skills and experience will help drive Adelaide Festival Centre's next phase of artistic, commercial and precinct development.

We are extremely fortunate that retiring CEO, Douglas Gautier is leaving an amazing legacy of arts leadership for the future.

Attributable to Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM

I congratulate Kate Gould on her appointment. I am delighted that someone with such significant arts experience and acumen has been appointed to the role to continue the momentum of this organisation with such a great team.