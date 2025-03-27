Vereigen Media Scales B2B Marketing with 107M+ First-Party Contacts, Validated by Real Humans

Vereigen Media scales B2B marketing by leveraging a proprietary network of 107M+ first-party contacts, validated by humans, and powered by verified content engagement—ensuring clients connect with the right people, at the right companies, every time.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B marketers don’t need more leads. They need the right ones—people who are real, reachable, and ready to engage.

But here’s the problem: most lead gen providers are still sending the same recycled lists. They source contacts through third parties, layer on a few filters and call it “qualified.” At best, they enrich the data with some type of “intent”.

You’ve been there. You’ve seen the results. It’s not working.

At Vereigen Media, we’ve taken a completely different route—one that actually holds up under pressure, compliance, and performance metrics. We’ve built a network of 107+ million first-party B2B contacts from the ground up—through publisher properties we own and operate. Every contact and engagement from our owned properties is collected and analyzed directly by us.

We don’t buy leads.

We don’t borrow databases.

We don’t outsource ANY portion of your demand generation programs.



We own the data, validate it with our internal data science team, and deliver it with accountability baked in.

Real B2B Data

There’s a big difference between “accessing” a database and owning the audience behind it.

What sets Vereigen Media apart is how we’ve built our system. We run our own publisher network—web properties built to attract, inform, and engage business professionals across industries and roles. Through those properties, we collect true first-party intelligence, aligned to what real people are actively consuming.

That means we have full visibility into what content they’ve seen, how long they engaged, and what brought them there in the first place. We know when they show up, where they’re coming from, and if they’re truly engaging—with real metrics that reflect time spent and content interaction, not just clicks.

It’s how we help our clients reach the right people, at the right time, at the right location—and it's why our leads don’t just “look good on paper.” They convert.

No Lead Aggregators

Every contact we deliver is verified by a real human. Our 200+ in-house data validation experts confirm job titles, locations, company details, and engagement signals—before a lead ever lands in your CRM.

This process is part of every program. It’s not an add-on or upgrade. It’s the standard.

And when it comes to engagement, we don’t just log a form fill and pass it off. We use Verified Content Engagement—which means a prospect must spend real time with your content before we count them as a lead. If they don’t? They’re filtered out.

So, when your team follows up, they’re reaching out to someone who’s already interacted with your brand—on your terms, not just theirs.

What You Get When You Partner with Vereigen Media

We’re not just here to hand you a list. We’re here to actually make B2B marketing easier and more effective.

Here’s what partnering with us really means:

Real Ownership – First-party contacts sourced directly through our publisher network. No third-party noise.

Human Verification – Every record is reviewed and validated by our data science team before delivery.

Global Reach – Coverage across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM—tailored by job function, vertical, and seniority.

Content Engagement That Matters – Leads only come through when someone has actually spent time with your content, not just clicked a link.

Transparent Process – You’ll know how the data was captured, how it’s being used, and how it aligns to your targeting needs.

Full Compliance – Every lead delivered has opted-in to YOUR T’s & C’s, not simply passed by a pre-selected checkbox.

Our goal isn’t to flood your sales team with names—it’s to help you start the right conversations with the right people.

Trusted by B2B Marketers

“Vereigen Media has proven themselves to deliver. Our recent result has shown they outperformed other suppliers. They understand the aims of our campaigns and their ability to turn things around fast makes them feel like an extension of our own marketing team. I would highly recommend working with them.”

— Hieu Trung Do, Digital Marketing Specialist, ServiceNow

Built for B2B Teams Who Need More Than Just Leads

We get it—there are plenty of lead gen vendors out there. But if you’re looking for a true partner—one that actually delivers what they promise, one that doesn’t hide behind vague reporting or third-party fluff—we’d love to show you how we work.

Because at Vereigen Media, we’re here to help you connect with the right people, at the right companies, at the right time. Every single time.

That’s what we mean when we say: Leads. Done Right.

Ready to See What First-Party B2B Marketing Looks Like?

Let’s have a real conversation—no pressure, just facts, transparency, and answers.

Contact:

Janvi Gandhi - Brand Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

Visit: www.vereigenmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/739cedce-7376-4789-be78-e0d1c7119433

