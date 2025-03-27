First Quantum Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or the “Company”) (TSX: FM) provides notice that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on May 8, 2025 at 9:00 am (EDT) online via audio webcast through the Company’s website (www.first-quantum.com) or directly at https://meetnow.global/MULQ5UK.

ANNUAL DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

The Company’s 2024 Annual Report (which includes the Company’s audited annual Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the corresponding Management’s Discussion and Analysis), Annual Information Form, 2025 Notice & Access Document, Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting, Management Information Circular, Proxy Form, Financial Statements Request Form and Voting Instruction Form are now available online at https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/investor-briefcase/default.aspx.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations

(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577

E-Mail: info@fqml.com

