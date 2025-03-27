ORIGENCE ANNOUNCES AI FUTURIST STEVE BROWN AS A KEYNOTE SPEAKER FOR LENDING TECH LIVE ’25

Former Google DeepMind Leader and Intel Futurist to Share Insights on AI’s Impact on Lending.

Irvine, California, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a leading provider of lending technology solutions, announced AI futurist Steve Brown as a keynote speaker for its Lending Tech Live ’25 conference, scheduled for June 16-18, 2025, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

Steve Brown will deliver a keynote session titled “AI now and next: Getting ready for the future of AI.” In this session, he explains AI in accessible terms, demonstrates its latest capabilities, and details how companies and individuals can prepare to surf the coming AI wave. Attendees will:

Learn the basics of AI, its main types, and problem-solving capabilities.

Discover how companies use AI to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and elevate employee performance.

Examine the coming waves of AI: reasoning, agents, spatial AI, and next-generation robotics.

Understand AI’s future trajectory and its significance for us all.

Recognize the crucial influence of AI on business and determine immediate actions.

Get practical advice on using AI for competitive advantage and personal growth.

Steve Brown is a leading expert on AI, generative AI, autonomous agents, digital transformation, and how AI will shape business, education, and society. He draws upon decades of experience in AI and high tech to help leaders build winning AI strategies that fuel innovation, boost productivity, and drive growth. His 25-year career included roles as senior director and in-house futurist at Google DeepMind in London and as Intel’s chief evangelist and futurist. He is the co-founder of The Provenance Chain Network, which provides supply chain transparency and security services to the U.S. Space Force, and a strategic advisor to two AI startups. He holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Microelectronic Systems Engineering from Manchester University.

“AI is at the top of everyone’s mind and strategy as every business learns more about how to integrate this crucial technology to stay ahead of the rapidly evolving financial landscape,” explained Erika Hill, vice president of marketing for Origence. “We are excited to offer the impressive expertise of Steve Brown to credit union leaders to learn how to harness the power of AI effectively.”

Lending Tech Live ’25 is the leading credit union lending-specific event, filled with informative keynotes, state-of-the-art technology demonstrations, and comprehensive sessions on the latest lending trends. With a heightened focus on digital transformation and operational efficiency, it will showcase innovative tools and strategies designed to revolutionize the lending industry.

To view a full list of speakers or to learn more about registration opportunities, visit the Lending Tech Live website.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Alison Barksdale Origence 817-219-6281 alison.barksdale@origence.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.