Key Trend Revolutionizing the presbyopia Market in 2025: Innovative Eye Care Solutions Improve Life Aging Individuals

The Business Research Company’s presbyopia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The presbyopia market has witnessed a robust growth in recent times, escalating from $10.11 billion in 2024 to an estimated $10.70 billion in 2025. This progression, calculated at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%, has been primarily catalyzed by rising chronic illness rates, increased instances of eye disorders, an expanding geriatric population, escalating medication usage, and the widespread adoption of a sedentary lifestyle.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Presbyopia Market?

The presbyopia market is expected to see a surge in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $13.30 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. This expansion in the forecast period can be attributed to an increase in emerging markets, enhanced awareness about presbyopia treatment, rising investment in healthcare infrastructure, and growing drug approvals and launches. In addition, the rising popularity of monovision LASIK surgery and key trends like the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, advancements in intraocular lens implants, and the development of novel presbyopia treatments are playing significant roles in the market growth.

What Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Presbyopia Market?

The prevalence of vision impairment is anticipated to fuel the growth of the presbyopia market. Vision impairment refers to an eye condition where an individual experiences partial or full loss of vision, beyond the scope of correction with glasses, contact lenses, or through medical treatment. The growing prevalence of vision impairment, spurred on by an aging population, rising levels of diabetes and eye diseases, excessive screen time, and lack of access to eye care in certain regions, is propelling the market forward. Presbyopia, which is an age-related stiffening of the eye's lens, that diminishes a person's ability to focus on near objects, contributes significantly to vision impairment and these conditions are increasingly driving the market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Presbyopia Market?

The presbyopia market features prominent companies such as Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, AbbVie Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Essilor International SAS, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon Vision LLC, Bausch + Lomb Corporation, CooperVision Inc., among others. These key players are accelerating market growth by focusing on developing innovative solutions such as eye-responsive progressive lenses that adapt to eye movements, providing seamless vision correction for presbyopia at all distances, thereby significantly enhancing patients' lives.

How Is The Growth Trend In The Presbyopia Market?

Leading companies in the presbyopia market are directing their efforts towards creating significant advancements like eye-responsive progressive lenses for aging individuals. These state-of-the-art multifocal lenses adapt to eye movements, offering seamless vision correction at all distances for people with presbyopia. A notable instance is Essilor, a French-based company renowned for its design, manufacturing, and sales of ophthalmic lenses, launching Varilux, an revolutionary brand of progressive lenses that utilize artificial intelligence to predict visual behavior. Thus, such technological advancements are exponentially transforming the presbyopia market, providing innovative solutions for patients to manage their conditions more effectively, thereby improving their overall quality of life.

What Are The Market Segments That Are Significantly Contributing To The Growth Of The Presbyopia Market?

The presbyopia market segments contributing significantly to its growth are as follows:

1 By Treatment: Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Refractive Surgery, Lens Implants, Other Treatments

2 By Symptoms: Eye Strain, Headaches, Fatigue, Blurred Vision, Other Symptoms

3 By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-Users

The sub-segments include:

1 By Eyeglasses: Bifocal Eyeglasses, Progressive Lenses, Reading Glasses, Photochromic Lenses

2 By Contact Lenses: Bifocal Contact Lenses, Multifocal Contact Lenses, Monovision Contact Lenses, Scleral Lenses

3 By Refractive Surgery: LASIK Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis, PRK Photorefractive Keratectomy, Conductive Keratoplasty CK, Corneal Inlays

4 By Lens Implants: Multifocal Intraocular Lenses IOLs, Accommodative IOLs, Extended Depth of Focus EDOF IOLs

5 By Other Treatments: Pharmaceutical Treatments, Corneal Cross-Linking, Near-vision Presbyopia Correction Surgery

What Are The Global Insights Into The Presbyopia Market?

North America has evolved as the largest region in the presbyopia market as of 2024. The presbyopia market report encapsulates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, thereby providing a comprehensive insight into the global reach of the industry.

