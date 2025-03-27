In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Post Operative Pain Management Market: Key Drivers, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Post Operative Pain Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The postoperative pain management market size has been experiencing significant growth in the recent past, and this trend shows no signs of slowing down. The market's valuation is set to increase from $37.03 billion in 2024 to $39.38 billion in 2025, underpinned by a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. Factors such as the rising demand for pain management drugs, the prevalence of chronic diseases, an uptick in the number of cancer patients undergoing surgery, and the increase in the number of traffic accidents and related trauma injuries have all contributed to this growth. Also compelling is the surge in surgical procedures witnessed in recent times.

What's Forecasted for the Post Operative Pain Management Market?

Projections for the postoperative pain management market are bullish, with strong growth expected in the coming years. The market is predicted to attain a valuation of $49.89 billion by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 6.1%. The anticipated growth can be associated with the increased adoption of multimodal analgesic approaches, growing demand for non-opioid-based analgesics, escalated research and development activities, greater focus on palliative care, and the continued rise in the number of surgical procedures. Key trends in the forecast period include the development of innovative drugs, a shift towards personalized treatment strategies, technological advancements, digital health technology integration, advances in pain management solutions, and the incorporation of telemedicine.

What’s Driving the Post Operative Pain Management Market Growth?

The substantial rise in surgical procedures is expected to be a major growth driver for the postoperative pain management market in the foreseeable future. Surgical procedures, which refer to medical operations performed by trained surgeons to diagnose, treat, or manage diseases, injuries, or conditions, are seeing an upward trend. This increase is driven by factors such as an aging population, the rise in chronic diseases, advancement in medical technology, improved healthcare access, and the increasing demand for elective surgeries. Postoperative pain management plays a key role in enhancing recovery, reducing complications, improving patient comfort, and supporting better surgical outcomes by effectively controlling pain and enabling faster rehabilitation. For instance, per the UK Health Security Agency, a government entity based in the UK, there was a noted increase in coronary artery bypass graft surgeries in 2023, with 27,524 surgeries occurring compared to previous years. This trend of rising surgical procedures is fuelling the growth of the postoperative pain management market.

Who are the Key Players in the Post Operative Pain Management Market?

Notable firms operating in the postoperative pain management market include Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mallinckrodt plc, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Endo International plc, AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, Heron Therapeutics Inc., Cara Therapeutics Inc., Teikoku Pharma USA Inc, Allay Therapeutics Inc, PainReform Ltd, Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd, Concentric Analgesics Inc., Durect Corporation, Neumentum Inc., Trevena Inc., and Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Post Operative Pain Management Market?

Major companies in the post-operative pain management sector are focusing on technological advancements such as the development of cryoablation probes. These devices target nerves with controlled cooling, effectively relieving pain by freezing and destroying target nerve tissues or abnormal cells. For instance, in October 2024, US-based medical device company AtriCure Inc. launched cryoSPHERE MAX, a device that enhances postoperative pain management by temporarily obstructing pain through the targeted freezing of peripheral nerves. The device boasts an advanced design that reduces freeze times and enhances tissue contact, ensuring efficient and effective pain relief. It also includes enhancements in insulation, Nitrous Oxide gas usage, tactile tissue feedback, and real-time temperature monitoring.

How is the Postoperative Pain Management Market Segmented?

1 By Pain Type: Acute Pain, Moderate Pain, Severe Pain

2 By Drug Class: Opioids, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs NSAIDs, Cyclooxygenase-2-selective inhibitors COX-2 inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

3 By Route Of Administration: Injectable, Oral, Topical, Other Routes Of Administration

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5 By Application: Cancer Pain, Arthritic Pain, Neuropathic Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, Migraine

Additionally, subsegments include:

1 By Acute Pain: Non-Opioid Analgesics, Opioid Analgesics, Local Anesthetics, Other Acute Pain Treatments

2 By Moderate Pain: NSAIDs, Acetaminophen, Weak Opioids, Combination Therapies, Other Moderate Pain Treatments

3 By Severe Pain: Strong Opioids, Patient-Controlled Analgesia PCA, Epidural Analgesia, Nerve Blocks, Other Severe Pain Treatments

Which Regions Dominate the Postoperative Pain Management Market?

North America held the largest share in the postoperative pain management market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period. The postoperative pain management market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

