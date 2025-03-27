Over The Counter Or OTC Test Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Rising Chronic Disease Cases Fuel Growth in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) Test Market 2025

It will grow to $46.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

The global over the counter or OTC test market has witnessed a surge in recent years. It is set to grow from $24.10 billion in 2024 to $27.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.3%. This growth during the historic period is attributed to fundamental shifts in home healthcare, the rise of remote patient monitoring, the emergence of outpatient clinics, the growth of mHealth mobile health solutions, and the evolution of subscription-based services.

What is the Projected Growth of the Over the Counter or OTC Test Market?

There is an expectation of rapid growth in the over the counter or OTC test market. By 2029, the market is set to hit a staggering $46.38 billion, with a CAGR of 13.9%. The factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, an increasing number of HIV-infected individuals, rise in remote patient monitoring, heightened penetration of smartphones, and elevation in healthcare-associated infections HAIS. Key trends in the forecast period encompass the integration of digital health, assimilation with mobile applications, fusion of integrated care models, the merging of AI and machine learning, and remote infection control monitoring.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21241&type=smp

What Drives the Growth of Over the Counter or OTC Test Market?

A primary growth driver of the over the counter or OTC test market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Chronic diseases persist for a year or more, require ongoing medical attention or limit daily activities; they are driven by an aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, environmental influences, mental health, and socioeconomic status. OTC tests are instrumental in managing chronic diseases; they enable early detection, empower patients to monitor their health, and facilitate timely interventions, thereby improving health outcomes and promoting proactive care. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information NCBI, by 2050, the number of individuals aged 50 years and above with at least one chronic illness will surge by 99.5%, from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/over-the-counter-or-otc-test-global-market-report

Who are the Key Players in the Over the Counter or OTC Test Market?

Major companies operating in the over the counter or OTC test market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company BD, QuidelOrtho Corporation, Kroger Health, Dexcom Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., SD Biosensor Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., Everlywell Inc., LetsGetChecked Inc., Bionime Corporation, Nipro Diagnostics Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., ACON Laboratories Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., Ellume Limited, Geratherm Medical AG, Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., Watmind USA, First Check Diagnostics LLC.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Over the Counter or OTC Test Market?

Major companies in the over the counter or OTC test market focus on creating innovative products like at-home test kits. These kits are designed to allow individuals to detect specific health conditions at home; they typically involve collecting samples such as blood, saliva, or urine and provide results quickly. In December 2023, DiaCarta, a US-based molecular diagnostics company, received its over-the-counter OTC iColon Fecal Occult Blood Test FOBT, following US FDA 510k clearance. The innovative test enables early detection of blood in stool, a critical indicator for identifying gastrointestinal disorders, and colorectal cancer.

How is the Over The Counter or OTC Test Market Segmented?

The over the counter or OTC test market is segmented by:

1 By Product: Cholesterol Monitoring Test, Urine Analysis Test, Drug Abuse Test, Infectious Disease Testing, Fecal Occult Test, Glucose Monitoring Test

2 By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Glucose Monitoring, Pregnancy And Fertility, Infectious Disease, Toxicology

3 By End-User: Hospital And Clinic, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratory, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Cholesterol Monitoring Test: Total Cholesterol Test, HDL High-Density Lipoprotein Test, LDL Low-Density Lipoprotein Test, Triglycerides Test

2 By Urine Analysis Test: Urine Dipstick Test, Urine Microscopy Test, Urine Culture Test, Urine Pregnancy Test

3 By Drug Abuse Test: Urine Drug Test, Saliva Drug Test, Hair Follicle Drug Test, Breath Drug Test

4 By Infectious Disease Testing: HIV Test, Hepatitis Test, Influenza Test, COVID-19 Test, Strep Throat Test

5 By Fecal Occult Test: Guaiac-Based Fecal Occult Blood Test gFOBT, Immunochemical Fecal Occult Blood Test iFOBT/FIT

6 By Glucose Monitoring Test: Blood Glucose Meters, Continuous Glucose Monitoring CGM Systems, Urine Glucose Test Strips

Regional Insights into the Over The Counter or OTC Test Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the over the counter or OTC test market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the over the counter or OTC test market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Dermatology OTC Medications Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-otc-medications-global-market-report

OTC Drug And Dietary Supplement Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/otc-drug-and-dietary-supplement-global-market-report

Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-acquired-infection-control-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company offers comprehensive research and insights with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Our reports are backed by 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.