Pneumonia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025: An Analysis of Market Growth, Trends and Key Players

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Pneumonia Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are the Projected Market Dynamics for Pneumonia Therapeutics?

The pneumonia therapeutics market size has burgeoned swiftly in recent years, growing from $10.35 billion in 2024 to an estimated $11.49 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.0%. This historic period growth can be linked to several factors, including the increase in prevalence of drug-resistant strains, rise in awareness of pneumonia prevention, growth in elderly and immunocompromised populations, expanded vaccination programs, and improved healthcare infrastructure.

The market is forecasted to witness rapid growth, escalating to a whopping $17.26 billion by the year 2029, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.7%. This future growth is projected to be largely driven by increasing antibiotic-resistant strains, growing prevalence of pneumonia in aging populations, the expanding role of telemedicine for early diagnosis, rising healthcare expenditures in emerging markets, increasing funding for infectious disease research, and heightened awareness campaigns.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21258&type=smp

What Drives the Phenomenal Development of the Pneumonia Therapeutics Market?

The escalating prevalence of pneumonia is primed to significantly propel the growth of the pneumonia therapeutics market. Pneumonia, a lung infection that inflames the air sacs, often triggers symptoms such as cough, fever, and difficulty breathing. The surge in pneumonia cases is typically associated with ageing populations, air pollution, smoking, compromised immune systems, antimicrobial resistance, and the spread of respiratory infections like COVID-19 or influenza. Pneumonia therapeutics play a critical role in combating the infection's cause, such as bacteria, viruses, or fungi, employing targeted medications while supporting health recovery through oxygen therapy, anti-inflammatory drugs, and symptom management.

In 2023, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based government agency, pneumonia decimated approximately 120 million people annually, causing roughly 1.3 million deaths globally. A shocking 80% of pediatric pneumonia-inflicted deaths were reported in children under 2 in developing countries. The intensifying prevalence of pneumonia substantiates the growth of the pneumonia therapeutics market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pneumonia-therapeutics-global-market-report

Who are the Significant Players Contributing to the Growth of the Pneumonia Therapeutics Market?

The pneumonia therapeutics market is energized by several leading companies such as Pfizer Inc., Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc, Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Shionogi & Co. Ltd, Lupin Limited, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Nabriva Therapeutics plc, TaiGen Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Tergene Biotech Limited.

Do Any Emerging Trends Impact the Size of the Pneumonia Therapeutics Market?

In an effort to maintain a competitive edge in the industry, top-tier companies in the pneumonia therapeutics market are continuously honing their strategies to develop innovative drug formulations and therapeutic methods such as antibiotic drugs. For instance, in June 2024, a collaboration between India-based pharmaceutical companies, Orchid Pharma Limited and Cipla Limited, led to the introduction of cefepime-enmetazobactam, an antibiotic combination designed to treat complex infections, such as UTIs and pneumonia. This innovative solution targets pneumonia strains resistant to conventional medicines and minimizes the need for potent antibiotics while ensuring effective treatment.

How is the Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Segmented?

1 Product: Drugs, Vaccine, Oxygen Therapy

2 Infection: Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia HAP, Community-Acquired Pneumonia CAP, Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia VAP

3 Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administration

4 End Use: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments are divided into Drugs: Antibiotics, Antiviral Drugs, Antifungal Drugs, Corticosteroids, Other Drugs, Vaccine: Pneumococcal Vaccines, Haemophilus Influenzae Type B Hib Vaccines, Influenza Vaccines, Other Vaccines, and Oxygen Therapy: High-Flow Nasal Cannula HFNC, Non-Invasive Ventilation NIV, Mechanical Ventilation, Other Oxygen Therapies.

What is the Regional Outlook for the Pneumonia Therapeutics Market?

North America dominated the pneumonia therapeutics market in 2024 and is poised to be outpaced by Asia-Pacific, expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period. The report envelops key regions worldwide including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-asthmatics-and-copd-drugs-global-market-report

Asthma Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asthma-drugs-global-market-report

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/myasthenia-gravis-treatment-global-market-report

At The Business Research Company, we take pride in providing insightful data-rich research with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries spanning 60+ geographies. Our distinct blend of 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and comprehensive insights from industry leaders, helps you navigate the competitive business landscape.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.