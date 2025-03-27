Key Driver In The Phenylketonuria PKU Global Market Report 2025: Increasing Cases Of Genetic Disorders Driving The Size

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the Current State and Growth Projections of the Phenylketonuria Market?

The phenylketonuria PKU market size has grown robustly in the recent times climbing from $0.85 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.93 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. This growth in the historic period is fueled by factors such as enhanced newborn screening programs, burgeoning awareness regarding metabolic disorders, efficient PKU dietary management, increasing availability of medical foods, and regulatory approvals for PKU treatments.

What are the Future Growth Projections for the Phenylketonuria Market?

The phenylketonuria PKU market size is projected to continue its strong growth trend in the forthcoming years, hitting the $1.30 billion mark by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging trends such as rising adoption of gene therapy, expansion of enzyme replacement therapies, increasing investments in rare disease research, budding demand for personalized medicine, and governmental support for PKU treatment coverage. The sector is also witnessing novel trends such as development of RNA-based therapies, digital health solutions for PKU management, increasing collaborations between biotech firms and research institutions, focus on non-dietary treatment alternatives, and expansion of telehealth services for PKU patients.

What is Driving the Growth of the Phenylketonuria Market?

The increasing incidence of genetic disorders is expected to significantly propel the growth of the phenylketonuria PKU market going forward. Genetic disorders entail medical conditions caused by abnormalities in an individual's DNA - such as mutations, deletions, or duplications of genes or chromosomes. A rise in such genetic disorders can be linked to factors such as increasing maternal age, environmental influences, technological advancements in diagnostic techniques, and heightened awareness leading to improved detection rates. PKU plays a crucial role in understanding genetic disorders by providing insights into how inherited enzyme deficiencies can lead to serious metabolic complications.

Which Companies are Dominating the Phenylketonuria Market?

Prominent players in the phenylketonuria PKU market comprise companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., Nutricia International Private Limited, Codexis Inc., Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vitaflo International Ltd., American Gene Technologies International Inc., Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc., Generation Bio Co., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA, SOM Innovation Biotech S.A., Synlogic Inc., Galen Ltd, Aptatek Biosciences Inc., Homology Medicines Inc.

What Trends Are Emerging in the Phenylketonuria Market?

Companies in the phenylketonuria PKU market are focusing on innovative product developments using a variety of technologies such as physiognomic technology to enhance the efficacy and safety of PKU treatments. By replicating human physiological conditions, physiomimic technology aids in better drug absorption and metabolism. In 2022, Relief Therapeutics Holding SA, a Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company, launched PKU Golike, a next-generation, medical food product developed with patented, pharmaceutical-grade Physiomimic technology for dietary management of phenylketonuria PKU.

How is the Phenylketonuria Market Segmented?

The phenylketonuria PKU market encapsulates segments such as:

1 By Type: Hyperphenylalaninemia, Mild Phenylketonuria PKU, Moderate and Variant, Classic Phenylketonuria PKU

2 By Treatment Type: Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Gene Therapy, Medication, Dietary Therapy

3 By Diagnosis: Genetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, Newborn Screening

4 By End-User: Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Home Healthcare, Hospitals

Along with subsegments including:

1 By Hyperphenylalaninemia: Mild Hyperphenylalaninemia, Moderate Hyperphenylalaninemia, Severe Hyperphenylalaninemia

2 By Mild Phenylketonuria PKU: Mild PKU with dietary management, Mild PKU with enzyme supplementation

3 By Moderate and Variant: Moderate PKU with medication, Variant PKU with treatment variations

4 By Classic Phenylketonuria PKU: Classic PKU with strict dietary management, Classic PKU with enzyme replacement therapy

What is the Regional Distribution of the Phenylketonuria Market?

In terms of regional distribution, North America held the most significant share in the phenylketonuria PKU market in 2024. Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The phenylketonuria PKU market report provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

