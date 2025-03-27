EngageLab Empowers Customer Communication Platform with Advanced Messaging Solution

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a world-leading omnichannel customer engagement platform. EngageLab leverages cutting-edge technology and robust infrastructure to provide businesses with seamless, efficient, and personalized communication solutions. With a strong focus on empowering Customer Communication Platforms (CCMs), EngageLab offers a tailored messaging solution that enhances customer interactions, optimizes workflows, and drives higher conversion rates.

Customer communication platforms are critical in helping businesses manage customer engagement across multiple touchpoints. However, these platforms require robust messaging infrastructure to ensure seamless communication and maximize engagement. EngageLab’s advanced solutions are designed to meet these needs, offering unparalleled capabilities that empower customer communication platforms to deliver exceptional user value.

SendCloud and SaleSmartly: A Case Study in Collaboration

As a key component of EngageLab’s ecosystem, SendCloud, another subsidiary of Aurora Mobile, recently partnered with SaleSmartly, a leading customer communication platform, to enhance its email marketing capabilities. This partnership exemplifies how EngageLab’s solutions can empower sales platforms to achieve their goals.

Highlights of the Collaboration:

1. Improved Email Deliverability:

Currently, SaleSmartly sends users an average of 400,000 triggered notification emails per month through SendCloud. With a 96% email delivery rate, these emails achieve an open rate of over 20%, making email one of the most important channels for customer engagement.

2. Real-Time Email Analytics:

SaleSmartly is accessible to detailed analytics, including open rates, click-through rates, and conversion metrics, enabling data-driven decision-making.

3. Seamless API Integration:

SendCloud’s email services are integrated into SaleSmartly’s platform via API, providing a smooth user experience and simplifying email campaign management.

EngageLab: The Ideal Partner for Customer Communication Platforms

1. Omni-Channel Engagement:

EngageLab provides enterprises with an all-in-one highly integrated platform that covers a full range of functions, covering multiple customer interaction channels, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, One-Time Password (OTP), SMS, and WhatsApp. A unified API enables seamless integration, reducing development time and simplifying operations, ensuring platforms can communicate with customers through their preferred channels.

2. Global High Delivery Rates and High Reliability

EngageLab ensures a 40% push delivery rate higher than mainstream vendors and a 99.97% email delivery rate, leveraging its global infrastructure with five strategically located nodes to guarantee fast and reliable message delivery. Its robust infrastructure supports high concurrency and availability, even during peak periods.

3. Personalization and Automation:

Customer communication platforms can leverage EngageLab’s powerful marketing automation to deliver personalized messages based on customer journey, behavior, preferences, and demographics.

Dynamic content capabilities enable real-time customization of messages, improving engagement and conversion rates.

4. Data Security and Compliance:

EngageLab adheres to global data security standards, offering dedicated IPs, automated failover, and compliance with local regulations like GDPR and DPPA.

About EngageLab

EngageLab, a subsidiary of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), is a leading multi-channel engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS, WhatsApp. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses globally, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

For more information about EngageLab and its suite of solutions, visit www.engagelab.com.

About SaleSmartly

SaleSmartly is a leading omnichannel customer communication platform, trusted by over 10,000 businesses globally. By integrating tools such as Live Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Telegram, Line, Email, and WeChat, SaleSmartly enables businesses to optimize the entire customer journey from connection to conversion. For more information, please visit https://www.salesmartly.com/en/

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: marketing@engagelab.com | Website: www.engagelab.com

