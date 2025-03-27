OSCE hands over IT and office equipment to Tajikistan’s Inter-ministerial Commission on Combatting Trafficking in Persons

On 26 March 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe handed over a set of IT and office equipment to the Inter-ministerial Commission on Combatting Trafficking in Persons of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The donated equipment will support the Government of Tajikistan in its efforts to counteract trafficking in human beings and assist the victims. More particularly, it will support the Center for Combatting Trafficking in Persons under the Ministry of Internal Affairs to carry out operative-search activities, analytical and case-management work, as well as create optimal conditions for interviewing human trafficking victims.

Adriana Barilov, Head of the Gender and Anti-Trafficking Unit at the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe and Sobir Shohimardonzoda, Head of the Centre for Combatting Trafficking in Persons under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, participated in the handover ceremony. The sides expressed gratitude for ongoing co-operation and reaffirmed their interest in intensifying future collaboration.