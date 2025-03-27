Stefanini Recognized As A Strong Performer In Whitelane Research’s 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study

Global technology partner Stefanini excels in Workplace Services Satisfaction Rankings

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a global leader in technology solutions and trusted innovation partner, has been named a Strong Performer in the Workplace Services category of Whitelane Research’s 2024/2025 European IT Sourcing Study. This recognition highlights Stefanini’s ability to provide scalable and customer-centric workplace solutions across the European market, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovation and excellence.

Stefanini’s strong performance reflects its consistent ability to meet the diverse needs of organizations across Europe.





Outstanding Performance Across Key Metrics

Stefanini’s ranking in the study highlights its excellence in key performance areas:

79% in service delivery – Ensuring operational efficiency and high-quality execution.

82% in account management – Building strong client relationships and identifying growth opportunities.

74% in price competitiveness – Offering cost-effective solutions aligned with market expectations.

“At Stefanini, we’re committed to helping European organizations succeed in an increasingly complex digital landscape,” said Rik Demeulemeester, VP of Sales at Stefanini Group. “This recognition is a reflection of our team’s dedication and our focus on delivering solutions that empower businesses to innovate and drive long-term success across Europe.”



Our commitment to co-creation and our expertise in delivering scalable, reliable services are highlighted in our customer case video testimonials. Explore how some of our clients, Mazda, Hydro, Evonik, and Nordzucker, have benefited from our solutions, trusting Stefanini to streamline workplace operations, strengthen security, and drive digital transformation.



Explore Stefanini’s Workplace Solutions.



The report identifies workplace services as a critical area for outsourcing growth, with businesses across Europe seeking partners that offer secure and innovative, solutions. Stefanini’s high ranking in the study reflects its ability to meet these demands with agility and creativity, helping clients thrive in today’s competitive environment.

Driving Excellence for the Future

Stefanini continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients. With a people-first approach, Stefanini empowers organizations to achieve their goals, ensuring they stay ahead in an increasingly digital world.

Sustained Excellence Reflected in NPS

Stefanini EMEA’s 2024 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73.8 demonstrates this dedication to delivering exceptional customer experiences. This marks the fourth consecutive year of improved NPS scores, underscoring Stefanini’s commitment to excellence.

About Whitelane Research

Whitelane Research is a leading independent research organization specializing in IT sourcing across Europe. For over a decade, they have provided invaluable insights through their renowned studies, featuring feedback from 2,000+ client organizations evaluating over 6,000 IT sourcing relationships annually. With more than 500 in-depth interviews with IT executives conducted each year, Whitelane Research serves as the definitive authority in identifying Europe’s top-performing service providers.



About Stefanini

For over 35 years, Stefanini has been a trusted global technology solutions partner, helping organizations navigate complexity and unlock opportunities. From workplace services to digital transformation and beyond, Stefanini delivers scalable, sustainable, and client-focused solutions that drive measurable success.

