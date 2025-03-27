A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award Announces Final Call for 2024 Entries

Automobile Industry Awards 2025

International Car Design Competition Accepting Last Submissions Until March 30, 2025, Offering Global Recognition for Excellence in Automotive Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award , a highly prestigious international competition recognizing excellence in automotive design and innovation, has announced its final call for entries for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award, established in 2008, provides a platform for car designers , manufacturers, and brands to showcase their achievements on an international stage. This distinguished accolade celebrates outstanding contributions to automotive design, engineering innovation, and technological advancement in the transportation industry.The significance of this award extends beyond recognition, addressing crucial industry needs for sustainable, innovative, and user-centered automotive design solutions. Recent laureates demonstrate the award's impact, including Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. for their Exeed Es Electric Vehicle and Geely Design for the Geely Galaxy E8 Electric Vehicle, both exemplifying excellence in sustainable mobility solutions. These winning designs have contributed to advancing environmental sustainability and user experience in the automotive sector.The competition encompasses diverse categories including electric cars, hybrid vehicles, sports cars, SUVs, autonomous vehicles, and concept cars. Submissions remain open until March 30, 2025, welcoming entries from individual designers, automotive companies, and research institutions worldwide. The evaluation period commences April 1st, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025. Entries must include high-resolution images, technical specifications, and comprehensive documentation of the vehicle's design and innovation features.Entries undergo rigorous evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising automotive industry professionals, academics, and journalists. The assessment criteria include innovative material usage, technological integration, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, environmental impact, safety measures, and market adaptability. This comprehensive evaluation ensures recognition of truly innovative and impactful automotive designs.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award Winner Logo license, a recognition trophy, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Additional benefits include international exhibition opportunities, extensive media coverage, and inclusion in global design rankings. Pro-Edition winners participate in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, receiving comprehensive winner kits and networking opportunities with industry leaders.The A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award aims to advance automotive design excellence by recognizing innovations that enhance safety, sustainability, and user experience. Through celebrating outstanding achievements in automotive design, the award encourages the development of vehicles that contribute to a more sustainable and efficient transportation future.Car designers, automotive manufacturers, engineering firms, and research institutions seeking to showcase their innovations and gain international recognition may learn more at:About A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design AwardThe A' Car and Land Based Motor Vehicles Design Award stands as a respected international competition recognizing excellence in automotive design and innovation. The award provides a platform for designers, manufacturers, and brands to demonstrate their capabilities and contribute to advancing the automotive industry. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a commitment to ethical judging processes, the award aims to identify and celebrate designs that enhance transportation solutions while promoting sustainability and user-centered innovation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents an international juried design competition fostering excellence across multiple disciplines. Operating since 2008, the competition evaluates entries through blind peer-review processes, maintaining high standards of integrity and fairness. The award program aims to advance society through good design, recognizing innovations that enhance quality of life and promote sustainable development. Interested parties may explore past laureates and submission details at:

