What’s Putting Your Merchant Account at Risk — and How avoided.io Is Helping Businesses Stay Protected

LONDON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With billions lost to chargebacks and fraud every year, businesses across industries are facing more than just revenue losses — they’re risking the very foundation of their digital commerce: their merchant processing accounts.

avoided.io , a real-time chargeback prevention and fraud alert platform, is tackling this problem head-on by empowering businesses to act before disputes escalate, keeping chargeback ratios low and processing accounts secure.

In today’s volatile payments environment, exceeding chargeback thresholds can place merchants on network watchlists, such as Visa and Mastercard’s Excessive Chargeback Programs. The result? Higher fees, frozen funds, and the threat of account termination — all of which can cripple a business overnight.

avoided.io reduces this risk through seamless integration with Ethoca and Verifi, delivering instant fraud alerts and chargeback warnings directly to merchants. This gives businesses the opportunity to stop fulfillment, issue proactive refunds, or dispute false claims before a chargeback is filed.

“Our mission is simple — help merchants protect their revenue and their ability to operate,” said Rolands Selakovs, CEO of avoided.io . “We don’t just help fight fraud. We help keep merchants off acquirer radar and out of the red.”

avoided.io also offers:

Automated dispute management with customizable rules



No-code integration for rapid deployment



Real-time reporting dashboards to track fraud and dispute trends



The platform is especially valuable for medium to high-risk merchants in e-commerce, travel, subscriptions, and digital goods — sectors with elevated chargeback exposure.

As payment providers and banks tighten their risk controls, merchants need smarter tools to remain compliant and reduce liability. avoided.io delivers that capability — all while improving operational efficiency and preserving customer trust.

About avoided.io

avoided.io is a chargeback prevention and fraud alert platform helping merchants reduce disputes, recover revenue, and safeguard payment processing accounts. Through real-time intelligence and automation, avoided.io enables businesses to stop fraud before it happens and maintain compliance with acquirer thresholds.

