Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 489

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - person possessing an expectation that such communication is not

subject to interception under circumstances justifying such

expectation. The term does not include the following:

(1) An electronic communication.

(2) A communication made in the presence of a law

enforcement officer on official duty who is in uniform or

otherwise clearly identifiable as a law enforcement officer

and who is using an electronic, mechanical or other device

which has been approved under section 5706(b)(4) (relating to

exceptions to prohibitions in possession, sale, distribution,

manufacture or advertisement of electronic, mechanical or

other devices) to intercept the communication in the course

of law enforcement duties. As used in this paragraph only,

"law enforcement officer" means [a member of the Pennsylvania

State Police, an individual employed as a police officer who

holds a current certificate under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 21 Subch. D

(relating to municipal police education and training), a

sheriff or a deputy sheriff.

(3) A communication made in the presence of an agent, as

defined in 61 Pa.C.S. § 6101 (relating to definitions), who

meets all of the following:

(i) Is clearly identifiable and on official duty.

(ii) Is using an electronic, mechanical or other

device that has been approved under section 5706(b)(4) to

intercept a wire, electronic or oral communication in the

course of official duties.

(iii) Has received training on the device.

(iv) Has provided prior written notice to a person

under the lawful supervision of State parole that an

agent, as defined in 61 Pa.C.S. § 6101, may intercept

20250SB0520PN0489 - 2 -

