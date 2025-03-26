Senate Bill 520 Printer's Number 489
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - person possessing an expectation that such communication is not
subject to interception under circumstances justifying such
expectation. The term does not include the following:
(1) An electronic communication.
(2) A communication made in the presence of a law
enforcement officer on official duty who is in uniform or
otherwise clearly identifiable as a law enforcement officer
and who is using an electronic, mechanical or other device
which has been approved under section 5706(b)(4) (relating to
exceptions to prohibitions in possession, sale, distribution,
manufacture or advertisement of electronic, mechanical or
other devices) to intercept the communication in the course
of law enforcement duties. As used in this paragraph only,
"law enforcement officer" means [a member of the Pennsylvania
State Police, an individual employed as a police officer who
holds a current certificate under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 21 Subch. D
(relating to municipal police education and training), a
sheriff or a deputy sheriff.
(3) A communication made in the presence of an agent, as
defined in 61 Pa.C.S. § 6101 (relating to definitions), who
meets all of the following:
(i) Is clearly identifiable and on official duty.
(ii) Is using an electronic, mechanical or other
device that has been approved under section 5706(b)(4) to
intercept a wire, electronic or oral communication in the
course of official duties.
(iii) Has received training on the device.
(iv) Has provided prior written notice to a person
under the lawful supervision of State parole that an
agent, as defined in 61 Pa.C.S. § 6101, may intercept
