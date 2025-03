Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 486

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to

pay a fine of no less than $100 and a $35 surcharge. For a

second or subsequent offense under this paragraph, the person

commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be

sentenced to pay a fine of no less than $250 and a $35

surcharge and attend a driver improvement school or undergo a

special examination. The surcharge shall be deposited into

the School Bus Safety Grant Program Account.

(K) DRIVER EDUCATION.--THE DEPARTMENT SHALL INCLUDE AN

EDUCATIONAL DOCUMENT ON THIS SECTION AND SECTION 3345.1 IN THE

RENEWAL NOTICE FOR A DRIVER'S LICENSE. AT A MINIMUM, THE

EDUCATIONAL DOCUMENT SHALL COVER A DRIVER'S DUTY WHEN

APPROACHING A SCHOOL BUS USING AMBER AND RED SIGNALS FOR THE

PURPOSE OF RECEIVING OR DISCHARGING SCHOOL CHILDREN AND

PENALTIES RELATED TO VIOLATING THIS SECTION OR SECTION 3345.1.

THE DEPARTMENT SHALL PROVIDE THE EDUCATIONAL DOCUMENT AND ANY

OTHER EDUCATIONAL INFORMATION FROM THE DEPARTMENT'S PUBLICLY

ACCESSIBLE INTERNET WEBSITE TO THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION BY

JULY 31 OF EVERY YEAR AND THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SHALL DULY

NOTIFY ALL SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN THIS COMMONWEALTH OF THIS

EDUCATIONAL INFORMATION FOR PURPOSES UNDER SUBSECTION (L).

(L) OPTIONAL DRIVER EDUCATION.--A SCHOOL DISTRICT MAY

PROVIDE EDUCATIONAL INFORMATION FROM THE DEPARTMENT, EITHER

WRITTEN, ELECTRONIC OR BOTH, ON THIS SECTION AND SECTION 3345.1,

IF APPLICABLE, PRIOR TO AND THROUGHOUT THE SCHOOL YEAR. AT A

MINIMUM, THE EDUCATIONAL INFORMATION SHALL COVER A DRIVER'S DUTY

WHEN APPROACHING A SCHOOL BUS USING AMBER AND RED SIGNALS FOR

THE PURPOSE OF RECEIVING OR DISCHARGING SCHOOL CHILDREN AND

PENALTIES RELATED TO VIOLATING THIS SECTION OR SECTION 3345.1,

IF APPLICABLE.

