Senate Bill 483 Printer's Number 496

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - creditor, the total amount financed to include an

itemization of all charges, taxes, fees and deductions,

the interest rate, the total amount due from the finance

charge over the duration of the loan, the total amount

due from the amount financed and the finance charge over

the duration of the loan, the monthly payment and the

duration of the loan and number of payments. If different

interest rates are available to a prospective buyer from

an installment seller for a loan duration included in the

disclosure, the installment seller shall indicate the

range of interest rates available for the loan duration.

If a finance charge is not included in financing offered,

the installment seller shall provide the disclosure with

information contained in this paragraph not applicable to

a finance charge for any financing offered.

(ii) Information to be developed by the department

entitled "IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO CONSIDER" that

describes the impact that the duration of a loan can have

on the interest rate, monthly payment and total costs,

that seeking additional finance offers can reduce monthly

payments or total costs and the waiting period required

under paragraph (6).

(iii) A disclaimer indicating information provided

in subparagraph (i) may be subject to a prospective

buyer's credit information.

(iv) A disclaimer indicating the maximum amount of

interest an installment seller may charge annually under

the provisions of this chapter for new and used motor

vehicles.

(v) A disclaimer indicating the information in

