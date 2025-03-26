Senate Bill 483 Printer's Number 496
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - creditor, the total amount financed to include an
itemization of all charges, taxes, fees and deductions,
the interest rate, the total amount due from the finance
charge over the duration of the loan, the total amount
due from the amount financed and the finance charge over
the duration of the loan, the monthly payment and the
duration of the loan and number of payments. If different
interest rates are available to a prospective buyer from
an installment seller for a loan duration included in the
disclosure, the installment seller shall indicate the
range of interest rates available for the loan duration.
If a finance charge is not included in financing offered,
the installment seller shall provide the disclosure with
information contained in this paragraph not applicable to
a finance charge for any financing offered.
(ii) Information to be developed by the department
entitled "IMPORTANT INFORMATION TO CONSIDER" that
describes the impact that the duration of a loan can have
on the interest rate, monthly payment and total costs,
that seeking additional finance offers can reduce monthly
payments or total costs and the waiting period required
under paragraph (6).
(iii) A disclaimer indicating information provided
in subparagraph (i) may be subject to a prospective
buyer's credit information.
(iv) A disclaimer indicating the maximum amount of
interest an installment seller may charge annually under
the provisions of this chapter for new and used motor
vehicles.
(v) A disclaimer indicating the information in
20250SB0483PN0496 - 2 -
