VAALCO Energy, Inc. to Host Capital Markets Day Presentation

HOUSTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the “Company”) announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day presentation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. Central Time (2 p.m. London Time) and is expected to conclude by around 12:00 p.m. Central Time. The agenda will include presentations by key members of management on Vaalco’s longer-term vision including growth across its diversified, multi-country asset base.

Participation in the Capital Markets Day is directed to Vaalco’s shareholders, buy side and sell side analysts, as well as large institutional investors and portfolio managers. The session will be web cast live along with related presentation materials through Vaalco’s web site at www.vaalco.com in the “Investors” section of the web site. A replay will be archived on the site shortly after the presentation concludes.

Event details including key themes and speakers will be announced closer to the event.

“Following the last four years of successful stewardship and significant inorganic growth, Vaalco has multiple exciting development projects across our expanded portfolio of assets. These projects are expected to bring a further step change in production, reserves and cash flow generation. We are looking forward to offering the investor community a deep dive into these projects and our Africa-focused growth strategy as a whole.” said George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Vaalco

Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.

For Further Information

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422 Website: www.vaalco.com Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422 Al Petrie / Chris Delange Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000 Ben Romney / Barry Archer Vaalco@buchanan.uk.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and may also include “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan” and “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding Vaalco's ability to effectively integrate assets and properties it has acquired as a result of the Svenska acquisition into its operations; (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iv) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (v) expectations of future dividends; (vi) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks relating to the timing and costs of completion for scheduled maintenance of the FPSO servicing the Baobab field; and the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Vaalco’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

