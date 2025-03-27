Minister Mzamo Buthelezi welcomes signing of agreement between National Schools of Government of South Africa and Burundi

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, has welcomed the signing of an agreement between the National School of Government (The NSG) and the E’cole Nationale d’Administration (ENA), the national school of administration of the Republic of Burundi. today in Pretoria.

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding to facilitate cooperation on educating, training, and developing public servants and trainers. The MoU was signed by Prof Busani Ngcaweni, NSG Principal, and Prof Jean de Dieu Ndikumana, the Director General of ENA, witnessed by the Ambassador of Burundi to South Africa, His Excellency Alexis Bukuru.

Minister Buthelezi said the agreement was an important development in cementing relations between the two institutions and two countries. He added that it contributed to the implementation of the African Union's objectives, to build state capacity and to build stronger states and a functional, capable, and efficient public sector on the African continent.

“The NSG will play its role in contributing towards building capacity in Burundi, while South Africa has a lot to learn from Burundi as well, as the country has the invaluable experience of having to rebuild state capacity after a protracted war. We wish both the NSG and ENA the best in the implementation of this agreement,” said Minister Buthelezi.

The MoU enables the parties to collaborate in the following areas:

capacity building for teacher trainers, trainer professionalisation programme and the digital or virtual art of facilitation; the joint development and implementation of continuous training actions for senior executives of ENA; the exchange of trainees between the NSG and ENA; collaboration in research and sharing of experiences on the development of a new journal; allowing the NSG and ENA researchers of the same academic areas to write, publish and conduct academic and innovation conferences together; and setting up study visits and exchange of officials.

Prof Ngcaweni and Prof Ndikumana said they looked forward to implementing the partnership to empower public servants in their respective countries.

