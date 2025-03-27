Growth Driver In The Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market 2025:Impact Of Rising Tobacco Consumption On Health Risks

The Business Research Company

Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The locally advanced pancreatic cancer market size has exhibited swift growth in recent years, projected to rise from $0.95 billion in 2024 to $1.05 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.9%. This impressive growth is fueled by factors such as increasing awareness, enhanced chemotherapy regimes, and a rise in the prevalence of pancreatic cancer cases.

What Does The Future Hold For The Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market?

Looking ahead, the locally advanced pancreatic cancer market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $1.57 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.5%. This growth can be attributed to sustained awareness levels, ongoing improvements in chemotherapy regimens, increasing use of targeted therapies, and another uptick in pancreatic cancer incidence.

What Are The Key Drivers Identifying The Emergence Of The Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market?

One key factor anticipated to drive market growth is the increase in tobacco consumption worldwide. Tobacco, a primary ingredient in products such as cigarettes and cigars, contains addictive nicotine linked to serious health issues, including cancer and heart disease. The escalating tobacco consumption, facilitated by easy access, affordability, targeted marketing, and social acceptance in certain areas, is a significant risk factor for developing locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For instance, according to the U.S.-based Global Action to End Smoking, about 62.9 million U.S. adults used tobacco in 2022, ranking the U.S. 4th globally and 1st in the Americas. This increase in tobacco usage is propelling growth in the locally advanced pancreatic cancer market.

Which Key Industry Players Can We Anticipate To Steer The Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market’s Trajectory?

The locally advanced pancreatic cancer market witnesses active participation from key industry players that include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bayer Inc., Novartis AG, and several others. These companies are known to be directing their resources towards devising innovative strategies such as the development of targeted therapies or other novel treatments, which significantly contribute to the market's expansion.

What Can Be Said About The Major Trends Dominating The Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market?

Noteworthy trends impacting the future landscape of the locally advanced pancreatic cancer market include advancements in immunotherapy, precision radiation techniques, development of combination therapy, and integration of artificial intelligence in treatment planning. Notably, the industry is witnessing a trend towards the development of innovative products such as orphan drugs to address the unmet medical needs associated with this aggressive disease. For instance, in 2025, Actuate Therapeutics Inc. received Orphan Drug Designation from the EMA and FDA for its Elraglusib, a GSK-3β inhibitor for treating pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

How Is The Global Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market Segmented?

The market is categorized by Therapy, Route of Administration, and End-User. Further, subsegments include gemcitabine-based Chemotherapy under Chemotherapy, and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors under Immunotherapy, among others.

What Does Regional Analysis Reveal About The Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest contributor to the locally advanced pancreatic cancer market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the predicted period.

About The Business Research Company: Established with the goal of providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights, The Business Research Company boasts a wide range of reports covering 27 industries in 60+ geographies.

