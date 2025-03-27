Global Lewy Body Dementia Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company

Lewy Body Dementia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The lewy body dementia market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.” — The Business Research Company

The lewy body dementia market has evidenced substantial growth, expanding from $1.12 billion in 2024 to a forecasted $1.21 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. Numerous factors contributed to this boost, key among them are an aging population, increased awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, a surge in healthcare expenditure, enhanced diagnostic criteria, and regulatory approvals for dementia drugs.

Is the Lewy Body Dementia Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The market size for lewy body dementia is expected to experience a continuous ascension in the near future, projecting an increase to $1.60 billion in 2029. This expansion, further representing a CAGR of 7.2%, could be attributed to several significant factors. Notably, the increasing prevalence of dementia, a surge in research and development investment, a rising demand for early diagnosis, expanding telemedicine adoption, and a focus on personalized medicine. The forecast period is likely to witness major trends, including the development of targeted therapies, the expansion of clinical trials, and advancements in diagnostic techniques, technological advancements, and emphasis on novel therapeutics.

What Are The Key Growth Factors Driving The Lewy Body Dementia Market?

A sharp rise in the prevalence of brain-related disorders is set to propel growth in the lewy body dementia market. Brain-related disorders encompass a broad spectrum of conditions that affect the brain’s structure and functionality, including cognitive decline, memory loss, and behavioural changes. Factors such as aging, genetic predisposition, and environmental influences are leading to an increased prevalence of brain-related disorders, amplifying the demand for better treatments and early detection for lewy body dementia. This in turn drives research, funding, and innovation, propelling advancements in diagnosis and therapy for Lewy Body Dementia LBD.

What Companies Are Leading The Lewy Body Dementia Market?

Key industry players operating in the lewy body dementia market encompass a competitive field, featuring Eli Lilly and Company, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Eisai Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Georgetown University Medical Center, Alzheimer's Society, BioArctic AB, Annovis Bio Inc., Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited, Voyager Therapeutics Inc., Cognition Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, Allergan plc, Inhibikase Therapeutics, CuraSen Therapeutics Inc., CervoMed Inc., AC Immune SA, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc., Aptinyx Inc., EIP Pharma Inc.

Exploring any emerging lewy body dementia market trends?

Companies within the lewy body dementia market are focusing their efforts on research investment, to develop more effective treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. For instance, in March 2023, the National Institute on Aging, a US government agency, awarded $21 million to support drug development research for Lewy Body Dementia LBD. The University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is initiating a Phase 2b study of neflamapimod, spurred by encouraging early results.

How Is The lewy body dementia market?

The lewy body dementia market offers various segments and subsegments to consider:

1 By Diagnosis: Clinical Diagnosis, Biomarker-Based Diagnosis

2 By Medication: Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Antipsychotics, Antidepressants, Other Medications

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Long-Term Care Facilities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Clinical Diagnosis: Neuropsychological Testing, Neurological Examination, Medical History Review, Cognitive Function Assessment

2 By Biomarker-Based Diagnosis: Cerebrospinal Fluid CSF Biomarkers, Imaging Biomarkers PET, MRI, Genetic Biomarkers, Blood-Based Biomarkers

Regional Insights into the Lewy Body Dementia Market

In 2024, North America dominated the lewy body dementia market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the quickest growing region in the projected period. The lewy body dementia market report encompasses diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

