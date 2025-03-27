Submit Release
CBP officers seize over $400K in cocaine at the Anzalduas International Bridge

MISSION, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $462,700 worth of alleged cocaine. 

On March 25, CBP officers assigned to the Anzaduas International Bridge cargo facility encountered a white Ford SUV making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment, CBP officers extracted 14 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 34.65 pounds (15.72 kg) concealed within the vehicle.

Packages containing nearly 35 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Anzalduas International Bridge.

“CBP continues to safeguard our border by using all our tools and technology to thwart these smuggling attempts,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

