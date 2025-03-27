Iron Deficiency Anemia Global Market Report 2025: Detailed Analysis, Insights And Forecasts

The Business Research Company

Iron Deficiency Anemia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The iron deficiency anemia market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

The iron deficiency anemia market has experienced robust growth in recent years. Moving from $3.37 billion in 2024 to an expected $3.58 billion in 2025, this represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of an impressive 6.3%. What's behind this growth in the historic period? A variety of factors come to mind, including initiatives by non-government organizations, a surge in chronic disorders, a heightened focus on parental care, campaigns targeting nutritional deficiency, and the ever-growing expansion of telemedicine.

Is the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking ahead to the future, we see the iron deficiency anemia market poised for strong growth. Expectations are that it will grow to $4.55 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to a number of elements, most notably the increasing concentration on women's health, growing demand for minimally invasive therapies, the availability of over-the-counter products, expansion of distribution networks, and rising adoption of personalized medicine. Given these trends, there are sure to be important developments on the horizon, such as the creation of an innovative drug delivery system, advancements in diagnostic tools and monitoring devices, the evolution of combination therapies, and the incorporation of nanotechnology in drug delivery.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=21212&type=smp

But what's fueling this growth?

A notable driver is the increasing cases of nutritional deficiencies. This condition, defined by the lack of one or more essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, proteins, or fats required for optimal health, is on the rise due to poor dietary choices, processed food consumption, and food insecurity, which limits access to nutrient-dense options in lower-income populations. Iron deficiency anemia is a common form of nutritional deficiency where inadequate iron intake leads to a reduction in red blood cells, hindering the body's oxygen transport capability. To illustrate, the National Health Services, a UK government department, reported in December 2023 that UK hospital admissions for nutritional deficiency doubled from 250,000 in 2021/22 to 500,000 in 2022/23. This upswing in cases of nutritional deficiencies key driver of the iron deficiency anemia market.

Who are the key players behind market growth?

Companies like AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sandoz International GmbH, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Perrigo Company, Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Zydus Cadila, Lupin Limited, Alkem Laboratories Limited, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akebia Therapeutics Inc., Rockwell Medical Inc., Pharmacosmos A/S, Shield Therapeutics plc, AdvaCare Pharma LLC are pioneering this industry.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iron-deficiency-anemia-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Iron Deficiency Anemia Market?

These companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as intravenous iron injection, to help maximize absorption and improve tolerance in the effective treatment of iron deficiency. Intravenous iron injection is a medical procedure that introduces iron directly into the bloodstream to address iron deficiency or anemia in cases where oral supplements are found to be ineffective or inadequate. Take, for example, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, an India-based pharmaceutical company, that launched Redshot FCM, an intravenous iron injection formulated with ferric carboxymaltose to effectively treat iron deficiency anemia IDA in March 2024. Not only is this innovative product suitable for all adults and children over one year of age, but it also demonstrates a strong safety profile with minimal anaphylaxis risk, enabling high iron dose administration in a single session for rapid hemoglobin level improvement. Vulnerable demographics like pregnant women, the elderly, and cancer patients can particularly benefit from it.

How Is The Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Segmented?

1 By Therapy Type: Oral Iron Therapy, Parenteral Iron Therapy, Red Blood Cell Transfusion

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

3 By End Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare

Further subdividing these segments:

1 By Oral Iron Therapy: Ferrous Sulfate, Ferrous Gluconate, Ferrous Fumarate, Polysaccharide-Iron Complex, Carbonyl Iron

2 By Parenteral Iron Therapy: Iron Sucrose, Ferric Carboxymaltose, Iron Dextran, Ferumoxytol, Ferric Gluconate

3 By Red Blood Cell Transfusion: Leukocyte-Reduced Red Blood Cell Transfusion, Washed Red Blood Cell Transfusion, Irradiated Red Blood Cell Transfusion

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Iron Deficiency Anemia Global Market?

At the regional level, North America was the largest player in the iron deficiency anemia market in 2024, with the fastest growth expected in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The iron deficiency anemia market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anemia-and-other-blood-disorder-drugs-global-market-report

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemotherapy-induced-anemia-global-market-report

5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5-alpha-reductase-deficiency-global-market-report

With more than 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has established a stellar reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with over 1,500,000 datasets, the positive contributions of in-depth secondary research, and the unique insights from industry leaders, you're well-equipped to stay ahead of the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.