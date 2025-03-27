Riot IQ Launches RIOT, a Professional IQ Test Designed for Digital Access

Miami, Florida, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot IQ, an emerging leader in online intelligence assessments, has launched the RIOT (Reasoning and Intelligence Online Test), the first scientifically validated IQ test designed for seamless online access. Built on advanced psychometric principles and developed in line with professional assessment standards, the RIOT provides individuals, researchers, and professionals with a reliable, professional measure of cognitive ability – delivered in an accessible digital format.







Built on the Cattell-Horn-Carroll (CHC) model of intelligence, RIOT evaluates intelligence across five key cognitive indices – Verbal Reasoning, Fluid Reasoning, Spatial Ability, Working Memory, and Processing Speed. These indices are assessed through 15 subtests, covering a broad spectrum of cognitive skills. The tests can be completed in 60 minutes or less. The RIOT provides IQ scores ranging from 75 to 145, with corresponding T-scores between 34 and 80.



“The RIOT redefines what online IQ testing can achieve,” says Dr. Russell T. Warne, an intelligence research and psychometrics expert and the Chief Scientist of Riot IQ. “We have combined over a century of intelligence research with modern testing technology to create a robust, professional-grade IQ test that meets the highest standards in the field.”



Key Features of RIOT

Scientifically Validated: The RIOT meets professional standards set by the American Educational Research Association (AERA), the American Psychological Association (APA), and the National Council on Measurement in Education (NCME). The test has undergone extensive psychometric validation for accuracy, reliability, and fairness.

Professional-Grade Assessment: The test structure aligns with traditional IQ assessments used in clinical, academic, and research settings, offering detailed insights into problem-solving ability, logical reasoning, and cognitive efficiency.

Rigorous Expert Review: A panel of specialists in cognitive psychology and psychometric testing conducted a sensitivity review to ensure that all examinees are treated fairly, regardless of their race, ethnicity, or cultural background. The RIOT has also been subjected to rigorous statistical tests for item and test bias.

Diverse Testing Approach: The RIOT incorporates a variety of subtests including visual puzzles, verbal questions, pattern recognition tasks, and timed exercises for a comprehensive and balanced evaluation of cognitive ability without favoring any single skill set.

Detailed Cognitive Profile: The RIOT provides comprehensive feedback, offering insightful analysis across five key intelligence domains to help individuals better understand their cognitive abilities and potential for growth.

User-Friendly Website: The RIOT is administered through Riot IQ’s custom-built, intuitive platform, ensuring a seamless experience for users.

Accessible and Efficient: The 60-minute online format allows users to complete the test from anywhere with internet access, making high-quality intelligence assessment available outside of traditional testing environments. Shorter test versions are available as well.







Advancing Intelligence Testing with Continuous Development



The RIOT follows a continuous development model, allowing its design, content, and scoring to evolve alongside advancements in the industry. New questions will be added, and older questions will be retired to maintain test integrity and relevance. Riot IQ also plans to enhance the scoring algorithms and subtest administration through technical improvements, refining the precision and usability of the test over time.



This approach aligns with open science principles, keeping the test adaptable and responsive to the latest research in intelligence measurement, cognitive processing, and test fairness. By incorporating modern innovations in psychometric testing, RIOT remains an evolving tool for individuals and professionals seeking a reliable and contemporary online IQ test.



Expanding Access and Future Plans



The RIOT is currently normed on US adults, but Riot IQ is actively developing versions for other languages and regions, ensuring that individuals worldwide have access to a scientifically validated, standardized intelligence assessment in their native language and cultural context. Riot IQ is also exploring the expansion of its platform to include additional validated psychological assessments.



“We believe that intelligence testing should be accessible, precise, and inclusive, and we are committed to continuously refining and expanding the RIOT to meet the needs of individuals, researchers, and professionals worldwide,” adds Dr. Warne.



Availability



RIOT offers multiple access options, including a complimentary preview version that allows users to complete a subset of subtests and receive an overview of their cognitive strengths.



To find out more about how the RIOT works, watch this explainer video. To take the IQ test, please visit https://www.riotiq.com.



About Riot IQ



Riot IQ is led by Dr. Russell T. Warne and a team of ex-Microsoft and SpaceX software engineers who wanted to bridge the gap between online intelligence testing and professional assessment standards. The company develops scientifically validated cognitive assessments designed for individuals, researchers, and professionals. By integrating modern psychometric advancements with a commitment to accuracy, fairness, and accessibility, Riot IQ provides scientifically reliable and validated testing in a digital format. The company’s mission is to expand access to high-quality psychological assessment worldwide.



Socials: X, YouTube

Media Contact Company Name: Riot IQ Contact Person: Dr. Russell T. Warne Email: research@riotiq.com Country: United States Website: https://www.riotiq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.