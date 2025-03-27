Santhera proposes Dr. Melanie Rolli as new member of Board of Directors

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 27, 2025 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) proposes to elect Dr. Melanie Rolli as an Independent Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on May 20, 2025. Current Board member Dr. Otto Schwarz will not stand for re-election.

Thomas Meier, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Santhera, said: "We are delighted Dr. Rolli has agreed to be nominated to join the Board; where we believe she would bring extensive strategic and operational expertise across drug development and commercialization. Her experience would be invaluable as we continue the rollout of AGAMREE® in new markets and evaluate opportunities to further expand our portfolio. Dr. Rolli’s nomination follows the recent appointment of Ms. Isted as CFO, reinforcing our commitment to strengthening and diversifying the Company’s Board and leadership team.

On behalf of the Board and management I would additionally like to thank Dr. Schwarz for his great dedication and strong and valuable contribution to Santhera’s strategic development during his time as Board member. His guidance and expertise in the early phases of the AGAMREE® product launch was very helpful in setting the path for the Company’s commercial success.”

Dr. Melanie Rolli is a seasoned biopharma executive with over 20 years international experience. She has held several executive and non-executive roles at various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and has a proven track record of product development and global commercialization. She is currently the Group CEO of Helsinn Healthcare, a global pharmaceutical company commercializing a diverse portfolio of products in cancer supportive care and onco-dermatology. Prior to this she was CEO of AELIX Therapeutics and PIQUR Therapeutics, where she led the strategic refocus and completed successful fundraising campaigns. She also spent 14 years at Novartis, holding increasingly senior roles in global development, medical affairs and patient safety.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH). Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia to Sperogenix Therapeutics.

For further information, please visit www.santhera.com.

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

