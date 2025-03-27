Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to questions in NCOP, 27 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will tomorrow, Thursday, 27 March 2025, field questions for oral reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Parliament, Cape Town.

As the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, the Deputy President will update members on government’s plans to deliver quality water services to communities across all provinces in particular the North-West, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

Deputy President Mashatile as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform, will also apprise the NCOP on progress achieved in facilitating the settlement of outstanding land claims, particularly those that have been kept on hold following the Land Access Movement of South Africa judgements.

On government efforts to contribute towards finding lasting peace and stability in the African continent, the Deputy President will brief members on South Africa’s strategy in supporting the DRC in its efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability and ultimately, create an enabling environment for sustainable development and prosperity.

The Deputy President will then present a range of government initiatives aimed at providing sustainable quality water to communities through infrastructure investments, among other measures.

Furthermore, the Deputy President will reiterate the government’s commitment to finalising all outstanding land claims through a Backlog Strategy that has been developed by the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights to accelerate the settlement of old-order claims.

Details of the NCOP Sitting:

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chambers, Parliament, Cape Town



Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

