Premier Panyaza Lesufi leads Gauteng commemoration of World Stop TB Day in Merafong, 27 Mar

Gauteng Premier to Lead World Stop TB Day Commemoration in Merafong

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi will on Thursday, 27 March 2025 lead the provincial commemoration of the World Stop TB Day in Merafong, West Rand District.

The provincial government in partnership with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, West Rand District Municipality and the Gauteng Civil Society Forum will commemorate the day under the theme: “You and I Can End TB”.

This year’s commemoration seeks to raise awareness about TB, promote early diagnosis and treatment, and strengthen partnerships in the fight against TB and HIV. The event will also emphasise the importance of tackling TB in peri-mining communities and the high TB prevalence among mineworkers and surrounding communities.

The West Rand District is home to some of Gauteng’s largest gold mining operations and has a TB incidence rate of 544 per 100,000 in the mining sector, which is significantly higher than the national average of 270 per 100,000.

TB and HIV screening services, community dialogues, and educational activities to increase public awareness and engagement will also be on offer at the event.

The Premier will be joined by MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, alongside West Rand District Municipality Executive Mayor, Cllr Dennis Thabe, Gauteng Civil Society Forum Chairperson, Ms. Gladys Tshabalala and executives from Harmony Gold.

