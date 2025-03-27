Deputy Minister Alvin Botes hosts Portuguese counterpart for Bilateral Consultations, 27 Mar

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will host the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Portugal, Professor Nuno Sampaio, on Thursday, 27 March 2025, in Pretoria.

The Working Visit will serve as an opportunity to review areas of bilateral cooperation, identify opportunities for further cooperation and address challenges impeding progress.

The meeting will further focus on the following key areas:

Proposed cooperation on critical minerals with Portugal

Expansion of scientific, technological, and innovative relations with Portugal

South Africa and Portugal maintain friendly political relations and the two countries have strong historical and cultural ties.

Bilateral cooperation with Portugal is in line with South Africa’s foreign policy objective of North-South Cooperation. The two countries are committed to develop mutually beneficial political and economic relations and technical cooperation.

