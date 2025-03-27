President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses National Water and Sanitation Indaba in Midrand, 27 Mar

President Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday, 27 March 2025, address the National Water and Sanitation Indaba at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng.

This crucial gathering highlights government’s commitment to tackling South Africa’s water security challenges and ensuring reliable, sustainable water and sanitation services for all citizens.

The Indaba takes place during National Water Month and Human Rights Month, a significant period that underpins the importance of water as a fundamental human right and a critical resource for socio-economic development.

The timing also underscores the urgency of addressing water and sanitation challenges to uphold the dignity and well-being of all South Africans.

The Indaba will build on the outcomes of the Water Summit of January 2024, which engaged all Water Services Authorities (WSAs) following the release of the Blue and No Drop Reports as well as the Green Drop Progress Report in December 2023. These reports assess drinking water quality and water losses.

The 2024 Summit identified critical challenges facing the sector, including aging, poor operation and maintenance infrastructure, organised criminality, water tankering and extortion syndicates, vandalism of essential public infrastructure, corruption.

The Water and Sanitation Indaba will also assess progress made on implementing the 2024 Water Summit’s resolutions and mobilise various sectors and expertise to agree on a comprehensive national water and sanitation plan. This plan will focus on expanding access to water and sanitation services, enhancing water infrastructure, and implementing effective measures to improve water security and service reliability.

This year’s Indaba represents a pivotal moment in government’s efforts to secure South Africa’s long-term water future.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurance during his February 2025 State of the Nation Address that water has been elevated as a top priority of government, the outcomes of the Indaba will reaffirm the government’s unwavering commitment to overcoming sectoral challenges and fostering collaboration across all levels of society to build a sustainable water and sanitation sector.

The Indaba will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 27 March 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Gallagher Convention Center, Midrand, Johannesburg

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa

E-mail: Media@presidency.gov.za

