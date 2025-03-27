Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,645 in the last 365 days.

AHA podcast: A Great Catch — Strategies for Building a Culture of Safety Reporting

Mindy Estes, M.D., former CEO of Saint Luke’s Health System and former AHA board chair, and Nancy Howell Agee, CEO emeritus of Carilion Clinic and former AHA board chair, discuss the importance of bringing a culture of safety reporting to an organization and how technology cannot replace the human factor in a successful patient safety strategy. LISTEN NOW  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA podcast: A Great Catch — Strategies for Building a Culture of Safety Reporting

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more