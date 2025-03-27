NIH study finds light levels of daily activity can reduce cancer risk

A study published March 26 by the National Institutes of Health and the University of Oxford found that individuals who engaged in light and moderate-to-vigorous daily physical activity had a lower cancer risk than those with more a sedentary lifestyle. The study found that higher daily step counts, but not pace, was also associated with a lower cancer risk. In comparison to cancer risk for individuals taking 5,000 steps per day, risk was 11% lower for those taking 7,000 steps per day and 16% lower for those taking 9,000 steps per day. Risk reduction plateaued beyond 9,000 steps.

