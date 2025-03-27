New Narratives of Hainan, the "Fruit Island": From Fields to Tables to the "International Reception Hall"

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province

HAIKOU, China, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stepping into the Window of World Tropical Fruits located on the tropical island of Hainan, China, visitors are greeted by a dazzling array of exotic fruits from around the globe -- finger limes, swallowtail fruits, and mamey sapote, among others -- drawing numerous visitors who pause to capture the moment with their cameras. Hidden among the fruit trees, the eye-catching ripening fruits emanate delightful aromas, particularly the milk fruit, which is set to hit the market this April.

Originating from the Americas, the star apple has been introduced by Hainan Grand Modern Agriculture Development Co., Ltd. It is cultivated and experimentally grown at the Window of World Tropical Fruits, gradually making its way into the orchards of local farmers in Hainan. Currently, the cultivation area for star apples has expanded to 1,000 mu (approximately 66.67 hectares), with an expected yield of 50 tons. This not only enriches the options available to residents but is also poised to become a "new favorite" in the fruit platters welcoming visitors from near and far to Hainan.

The breeding and cultivation of tropical fruits stand as one of Hainan's efficient characteristic agricultural industries. Beyond the common jackfruit and mango, recent years have seen Hainan's focused efforts on developing rare and exceptional fruit tree varieties. Benefiting from the island's favorable climate and soil conditions, coupled with the technological innovation hub of the seed industry, known as the "Nanfan Silicon Valley," a diverse array of "novel and unique" fruit plant sources has been preserved, selected, and hybridized.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province introduced that the province has introduced nearly 2,000 foreign tropical fruit and vegetable materials from similar latitudes. This endeavor has led to the successful cultivation and optimization of numerous tropical fruit varieties, earning Hainan the well-deserved title of the "Fruit United Nations."

Taking the Window of World Tropical Fruits in Qionghai, Hainan, as an example, it has introduced over 700 varieties of "novel and unique" tropical fruits from around the world, successfully trialing 380 distinctive varieties, including swallowtail fruits, chocolate pudding fruit, and finger limes. Among them, more than 20 selected varieties have entered the stage of industrial cultivation, gradually forming a considerable scale, with 18 varieties now available in the marketplace. The scientific achievements from the experimental fields have not only become a source of prosperity for local rural industries but have also allowed for the export of high-quality seedlings to countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia.

In addition, the Window of World Tropical Fruits is exploring diverse business models that merge agriculture and tourism, delving into the deep processing of cocoa by-products. Within the park, visitors can immerse themselves in the experience of transforming cocoa beans into handcrafted chocolates and crafting cocoa fruit shells into exquisite handicrafts. Moreover, the outer shells of cocoa beans, processed through a special roasting technique, are fashioned into substitute tea bags. The brewed tea offers a delightful blend of rich cocoa aroma and a sweet fruity fragrance. This unique tea has become an essential souvenir for visitors as they depart from the park. Other creative agricultural and cultural tourism complexes in the region include Jiahe Grange, Little Overseas Chinese Coffee Estate, and Tanka Fishing Rows Resort, among others.

Revered as the "Paradise of Tropical Fruits," Hainan Island in China ensures a continuous supply of fresh fruits throughout the year, leaving a lasting impression on both domestic and international visitors. Since the beginning of this spring, domestic tourists have frequently explored the orchards of Qionghai to savor fresh strawberries and pineapples. Among the increasing number of inbound tourists, many from Japan have praised the Hainan mangoes, pineapples, and wax apples found in local hotels, restaurants, and fruit shops. Tour guide Zheng Meihua, who often hosts Korean tour groups, notes that Korean guests have a particular fondness for Hainan's watermelons, mangoes, and coconuts.

Today, this "Fruit Island," cherished by visitors from around the globe, is not only dedicated to becoming the "Fruit United Nations" but is also transforming its traditional orchards into an "International Reception Hall."

"Our team is like a young person, racing forward in step with Hainan's modern agricultural innovations," shares Chen Bing, the chief agronomist of the Window of World Tropical Fruits in Qionghai, Hainan. In 2024, the park was rated as a National 4A Tourist Attraction, expected to welcome over 1 million domestic and international visitors.

The Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 was held from the 25th to the 28th of this month, once again bringing together elites from the political, business, and academic sectors across continents in Qionghai. Hainan's mangoes, papayas, and passion fruits, alongside Wenchang chicken and grouper, were masterfully prepared by chefs into delectable dishes, desserts, and beverages. This culinary experience created a memorable encounter with guests from around the world at Qionghai's "Beautiful Countryside Reception Hall," continuing to weave Hainan's agricultural narrative that connects with the global community.

