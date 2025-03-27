Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,654 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom honors fallen Marysville Police Department Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Marysville Police Department Officer Osmar Rodarte:

“Our thoughts are with the Marysville community and Officer Rodarte’s family as we mourn his sudden and tragic loss. His service and dedication to the safety of the community will never be forgotten.”  

On March 26, 2025,  while responding to a multi-agency search warrant in Olivehurst, Officer Rodarte was shot and later succumbed to his injuries. Officer Rodarte was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Marysville Police Department for two years. 

Officer Rodarte is survived by his children.

In honor of Officer Rodarte, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom honors fallen Marysville Police Department Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more