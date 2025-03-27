Governor Newsom honors fallen Marysville Police Department Officer

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Marysville Police Department Officer Osmar Rodarte:

“Our thoughts are with the Marysville community and Officer Rodarte’s family as we mourn his sudden and tragic loss. His service and dedication to the safety of the community will never be forgotten.”

On March 26, 2025, while responding to a multi-agency search warrant in Olivehurst, Officer Rodarte was shot and later succumbed to his injuries. Officer Rodarte was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Marysville Police Department for two years.

Officer Rodarte is survived by his children.

In honor of Officer Rodarte, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.