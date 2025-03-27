Echoes of the Soul: Students Dig Deep in 15th Annual Diversity Monologues

Anger, fear, sadness, nostalgia – just a few of the reflective emotions shared by the performers at Gonzaga’s 15th annual Diversity Monologues that resonated off the walls of the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center on March 18.

Hosted by the Unity Multicultural Education Center, the event featured nine performers – Amari Troutt, Roland Allen, Rajane Edwards, Kira Bifone, Odalys Sanchez Cedillo, Stefanie Marlow, Daija Tramble, Stephanie Garcia Avila and Abby Morioka. The student performers explored the theme “Echoes of the Soul,” not only in their monologues, but in a three-part performance spoken by RJ McGee (’25) that introduced each section of the event.

“Without one there is no other. Where there is one, the other is never far behind. Destruction and construction are compliments, kin, cousins confined to a circular pattern of give and take in perpetuity,” McGee opened the event with these words, setting the tone for the type of deep reflection the audience could expect from the other performers.

Typically, upwards of 40 students apply to perform in the annual production, and a committee is tasked with determining which ones will eventually take the stage. The entire process plays out over a semester, starting with the submission of a one-page story related to the theme. Then comes feedback, edits and lots of practice on stage with Emmy-nominated poet and creative coach Christian Paige.

Paige, a former ActSix scholar and equity advocate, has coached the Diversity Monologue performers for the past four years. He helps often nervous students transform into confident storytellers, ready to share their personal journey in diversity with the community.

This year’s monologues took on many forms – one utilizing blue, moody lighting to set the tone, another featuring a set dinner table and a menu.

“Dinner bells toll, slowly. Open the plate that uncovers my head,” Stephanie Garcia Avila opened their monologue with these powerful lines, exploring activism and racism in the face of today’s political landscape. “Promising people a piece of power, quench your questions by remaining quiet.” Garcia Avila punctuated their monologue with several rapid-fire lines of passion, igniting big responses from the audience.

Others had nothing on stage but themselves and a microphone, but took up space with their words. Stefanie Marlow elicited snaps and hums of encouragement from the audience as she spoke about the relationship between a mother and daughter, using a cub and lioness as the vessel for understanding. “A lioness has never seen herself in the wild, but she knows her pride. Until there comes a new face, one that she will not recognize. But a cub knows best the bite of her mother.”

At the beginning of the event, McGee set a precedent for those watching: “The most important rule,” he said, “is to be an active audience member. Please, if you hear something that’s good, I want to hear those ‘mms’ and ‘ahs,’ right? If you hear something resonates with you, I want y'all to snap. This is poetry after all.”

Ultimately that participation helped foster an air of connection. When a performer hit the peak of their speech or drove home an important point, it was no secret the audience felt it – with loud snaps, claps and murmurs of agreement echoing out. That palpable support is especially important when students are sharing such vulnerable sides of themselves.

At the end of the night, Paige took the stage to thank everyone for coming to the event, to show love to the performers, and to encourage anyone who is interested to submit a monologue for next year’s event.

“If you’re on the fence and you’re telling yourself that you’re not a writer, you’re wrong,” he said. “You already practice art. Everything you do in this world is art. So, please, don’t be afraid to submit to the Diversity Monologues.”