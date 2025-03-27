IR Global Has Designated James F Davidson of Avant Advisory Group as Exclusive Turnaround Professional in USA California

Avant Advisory Group joins IR Global as Exclusive Turnaround Professional in USA – California

IR Global Has Designated James F Davidson of Avant Advisory Group as its Exclusive Turnaround Professional in USA - California.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avant Advisory Group is proud to announce that IR Global has selected James F Davidson, Avant’s founder and president, to represent the firm as IR Global’s exclusive turnaround professional in California, USA. The network includes only one member per practice area and jurisdiction. Avant Advisory has now increased its international reach by joining the world’s largest, renowned professional advisory services network.

This collaboration highlights Avant's global expansion of its operationally focused financial advisory and management consulting services. By becoming a member of IR Global, Avant Advisory gains access to a worldwide network of firms known for their partner-led services and cross-border expertise. This recognition enhances Avant’s ability to offer customized solutions to complex financial and operational challenges on a global scale.

Jim Davidson commented: “On behalf of the firm and myself, I’m both honored and grateful to have been designated as IR Global’s exclusive turnaround professional in California. IR Global has an impressive roster of professionals located across the world. With such depth of international expertise, these new resources enhance the capabilities that Avant brings in continuing to serve its clients with excellence."

About IR Global

IR Global is the largest multi-disciplinary exclusive network of firms that provide financial, legal, accounting, and specialist professional service advisory to companies around the world. Representing over 170 jurisdictions and covering over 75 sectors and practice areas, the 1,400+ members are renowned for the highest quality advice and cost-effective solutions that meet the needs for the most complex client requirements. See more about IR Global at www.irglobal.com.

About Avant Advisory Group

Avant Advisory Group is a nearly 30-year premier, operationally focused financial advisory and management consulting firm. We focus on middle-market companies by combining Big 4 firm and senior management industry experience with our credentialed financial and operating expertise to identify and implement value opportunities that increase cash flow, profitability, and EBITDA. Clients find our financial guidance and operational expertise particularly valuable during periods of transition.

We concentrate on adding value through deep operational turnarounds, financial restructuring, profitability improvement, interim management, forensic, investigative, dispute resolution services, and merger & acquisition transaction advisory. See more information about Avant Advisory at www.AvantAdvisory.com.



Avant Advisory Group, an operationally focused financial advisory and management consulting firm, is Biblically based and serves God and our clients with the highest honor and integrity.

Los Angeles | Newport Beach | Sacramento | Miami | New York

