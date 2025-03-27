BOPET Films Market worth $13.22 Billion in 2029, at a 4.7%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the BOPET Films Market size is expected to reach USD 13.22 Billion in 2029 from USD 10.49 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.7%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The BOPET films market is expected to increase in the forecast years because of packaging industry particularly the food and pharmaceutical sectors needs these films for their strong barrier properties, durability, and ability to keep products fresh longer. Their increasing use in electronics, solar panels, and industrial products will help the BOPET films market to expand. The increasing demand for recyclable packaging will drive demand for BOPET films.

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), UFlex Limited (India), Polyplex (India), SRF Limited (India), Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Mylar Specialty Films (US), Mitsubishi Polyester Films GmbH (Germany), SKC (South Korea), Jiangsu Shuangxing Color Plastic New Material Co. (China), Vacmet India Limited (India).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in BOPET Films Market:

Drivers: Rising e-commerce industry Restraint: Increasing competition from alternative packaging Opportunity: Innovation in BOPET films Challenge: Absence of a recycling infrastructure

Key Findings of the Study:

Thick accounted for the second largest share in the global BOPET films market. By application, electrical & electronics accounts for the second largest share of the BOPET films market. Pharmaceutical accounts for the third-largest share of the BOPET films market by end-use sector. Europe accounts for the third largest share in the global BOPET films market.

Based on thickness, the BOPET films market is segmented into thick and thin. The thin segment is leading the BOPET films market because it is widely used in flexible packaging. Thin BOPET films provide strong barrier protection, transparency, and durability, thus making them great for packaging food, medicines, and other products. Being lightweight also helps reduce shipping costs and carbon emissions. In electronics, thin films are popular for displays, insulation, and flexible circuits due to their clear and insulating qualities.

Based on the application, the BOPET films market is segmented into packaging, electrical & electronics, imaging, and other applications. Packaging is the largest application of BOPET films because these films provide strong protection against moisture, oxygen, and other environmental factors and help products like food, medicines, and consumer goods last longer. They are suitable for packaging types like pouches, wrappers, and laminates. These films also work well with advanced printing thus improving product appearance and brand visibility. The growing need for lightweight packaging and the rise of e-commerce will further boost their use in packaging.

Based on the end-use industry, the BOPET films market is segmented into food & beverage, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, electrical & electronics, and other end-use industries. Food & beverage is the largest end-use industry of BOPET films because the BOPET films provide strong protection that keeps products fresh by blocking moisture, oxygen, and aroma loss. Their strength, flexibility, and clarity make them perfect for packaging formats that are used in food packaging. BOPET films help brands create eye-catching and informative packaging. The growing demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods, driven by changing lifestyles is increasing the need for packaging solutions like BOPET films.

Based on region the BOPET films market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the BOPET films market in 2023. In the Asia Pacific region there is rising growth in packaging, electronics, and automotive industries in countries like China, India, and Japan. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles are increasing the demand for packaged food, beverages, and consumer goods thus propelling the need for BOPET films. The presence of major BOPET film manufacturers in Asia Pacific is boosting market growth. The supportive government policies are enabling the region to maintain its position in the market.

