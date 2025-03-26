Governor Abbott Reappoints Scott To Gulf Coast Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, March 26 - March 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Kevin Scott to the Gulf Coast Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire on August 31, 2026. The Gulf Coast Authority has the authority to provide water systems and control water pollution and waste disposal within the district. In addition, they shall conduct studies and research on the control of water pollution and waste disposal within the district.

Kevin Scott of Santa Fe is co-owner and funeral director of Scott Funeral Home in Alvin. Scott received a Bachelor of Science from Stephen F. Austin State University, a Master of Science in Educational Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, and a Funeral Director Certification from St. Louis Community College.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.