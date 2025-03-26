Governor Abbott Launches NARCAN Locator Map As Part Of “One Pill Kills” Campaign

TEXAS, March 26 - March 26, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of an online interactive map by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) that pinpoints where Texans can acquire for free or purchase life-saving Naloxone (NARCAN) as part of the statewide “One Pill Kills” campaign. This new tool will help Texans locate over-the-counter NARCAN to prevent fentanyl poisonings and help save lives.



“Texas’ statewide efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis have saved countless lives,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas must continue to do more until the scourge of fentanyl is completely eradicated from our communities. With this new interactive map, Texans will be able to easily find nearby locations that can provide NARCAN by typing in an address or zip code. This is an invaluable tool to ensure that Texans have life-saving medication to protect more innocent lives from being lost to deadly fentanyl. I thank the Texas Department of State Health Services for their work to create this new tool in our toolbox as we continue our fight against the nationwide fentanyl crisis. Working together, we will keep fighting back to save even more innocent lives from this deadly threat.”



“This NARCAN locator map is another tool in our fight against fentanyl-related poisonings that have affected Americans in such a devastating way,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford, MD, MPH. “Health care providers, first responders, and members of the public can pick up and have this life-saving medication on hand and ready for use for when an opioid overdose emergency occurs.”



The new online map, maintained by DSHS’s Texas Overdose Data to Action (TODA) program, includes a search bar where visitors can type in an address or zip code to see nearby Naloxone locations. Information displayed for each location includes the type of site (e.g like community health clinics, recovery support services, vending machines), their hours, phone number, website, and more.



If a person is poisoned by an opioid like fentanyl, their breathing may slow or stop altogether. Other symptoms may include faint heartbeat, small pupils, unconsciousness, vomiting, purple lips and fingernails, and pale or clammy skin. When administered, Naloxone attaches to opioid receptors in the brain and blocks the effects of opioids, allowing the victim’s breathing to be safely restored. Naloxone is also safe if administered to someone who did not use opioids but may have shown symptoms of an opioid emergency.



DSHS TODA partners with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to identify and update the NARCAN distribution locations on the locator map.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to address the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing our state and the nation, including: